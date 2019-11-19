Falkland’s Louise and Jem are best in show

Falkland Trail Runners’ Louise Lessells and dog Jem had a successful day competing at the Cani-Sports Edinburgh’s Canicross Races at Foxlake Adventure Centre at Dunbar.

Louise and Jem were the winners of the female category covering the 5.5k course in 20 minutes 52 seconds.

In the overall classification the duo finished eidhth out of 118 finishers.

Kim Gilbert and her dog ran the same event finishing 85th in 34m 18s.

FTR’s Tony Martin was part of the Scotland over-60 team that picked up silver medals at the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International at Aintree Racecourse.

Tony covered the 6k course in 23 minutes 13 seconds and just missed out on an individual medal finishing in fourth place.

The Largo Law Hill was the final counting event in the Falkland Trail Runners Club Championship.

Kevin Murray was the leading Skwerl with Susanne Lumsden leading home the club ladies a mere seven seconds ahead of Hailey Marshall.

The duo finished 4fourth and fifth in the overall female category with Susanne the first female over-40.

Leading FTR results: Kevin Murray 1:02:29, Susanne Lumsden 1:03:02, Hailey Marshall 1:03:09, Iain Simpson 1:03:20, Alice Patterson 1:11:28, Martin Kirkbride 1:12:47.

Daniel Kershaw ran both the Wooler Marathon and Half Marathon. In the combined times event Daniel finished fifth of the 22 runners who completed both races.

He ran the full marathon in 5 hours 49 minutes 11 seconds and completed the half in 3 hours 11 minutes 22 seconds.