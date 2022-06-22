Falkland still struggling to find form

The weather was windy but dry as Falkland batted first and, at 34 for 0 wicket, may have reasonably been considered to be making a good start, but then the openers Steven Meikle and Devon May fell in successive balls.

Although Lyle Robertson hit a few good strokes he misjudged a ball from Anil and was caught.

Harsha Cooray and Charlie Cassell went cheaply and then Cameron Nellies, after looking as if he might spearhead some kind of recovery, was adjudged to be run out to a direct hit.

Lyle Robertson. Pic courtesy of Cricket Scotland

Falkland's tail then failed to wag and the team collapsed to 112 all out in 31.2 overs, having to real answer to a sharp bowling attack, for which Caleb Whitefoord took six for 22.

Falkland did not bowl badly, but they did not have much of a total to bowl to and a fine knock of 48 not out from left-hander West saw the Edinburgh side home after only 25 overs and with the redoubtable George Munsey still in the dressing room.

A club spokesman said: “Good points are difficult to find from this performance, but Falkland did pick up two bonus points, and Arbroath also lost, which means that Falkland are still second bottom in a division from which only one team is relegated.

“The problem seems to be finding a settled team with so many regulars unavailable so often.