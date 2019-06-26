Falkland Trail Runners amongst the top prizes

Falkland Trail Runners were among the prizes in the Chilly Willy Trail Race in Glenrothes.

The 4-5 miles race takes place on woodland paths and trails in and around Coul Den and Formonthills Community Woodland.

The Falkland club were well represented in the race, leading finisher was Dave Clark in third place overall while in the women’s category the club supplied first and second with Susanne Lumsden coming home ahead of Hailey Marshall the duo also placed 11th and 13th in the overall classification.

FTR results were: third Dave Clark 24.15, fourth Arran Lowden 24.39, eighth Mark Webster 27.36, 11th Susanne Lumsden 28.18 12th Kevin Murray 28.38, 13th Hailey Marshall 28.3525th Alan Gardener 33.33, 29th Mike Alcock 33.56, 46th Laura Robertson44.36, 47th Fiona Malone 44.37, 48th Sandy Donaldson-Buist 45.29, 56th Kim Gilbert 49.24.

A trio of FTR members were among 196 runners who finished the 35th running of the gruelling West Highland Way race.

The 95 miles race with ascent of 4000 feet takes place from Milngavie in the North of Glasgow to Fort William in the Scottish Highlands. Competitors have a 35 hours time limit to finish.

The first Falkland runner over the finish line was Paul Hammond in 67th place in 22 hours 46 minutes 23 seconds, he was followed home in 128th by Angela Taylor whose finishing time was 27 hours 43 minutes 22 seconds.

Susie Harley finished in 29 hours 29 minutes 7 seconds which placed her 154th.

Since moving into the M70 category FTR veteran Bill Duff has been hoovering up prizes on a regular basis, he was at it again at the weekend when he was leading over-70 in the Hill of Fare Hill Race near Banchory.

Bill covered the 4.3 miles course with a climb of 272 metres in 43 minutes 06 seconds.

Yet another category prize came him his way in the Penshaw Half Marathon in County Durham where he completed the course which takes the runners alongside the River Wear in 2 hours 22 minutes 11 seconds.

Bill was joined in the race by fellow skwerl Karen Campbell who who crossed the finish line at Penshaw Monument in 2 hours 48 minutes 50 seconds.