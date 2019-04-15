Falkland Trail Runners compete in Paris and Boston marathons

It was a busy weekend for the Falkland Trail Runners who had members competing in four different countries, writes Shane Fenton.

The furthest travelled was Susanne Lumsden who was in the USA to run the Jamaica Pond parkrun in Boston prior to running the Boston Marathon. Also on foreign soil was Fiona Malone who completed the Paris Marathon. It’s now one of the biggest marathons in the world with nearly 145 nationalities and 55,000 runners tackling the course which takes in the Champs Elsees, the Bois de Vincennes and Boulogne along the route. Fiona ran the race in 5 hours 28 minutes 05 seconds.

Closer to home Nic Brew was the leading FTR member at St Andrews 5k, finishing in fourth behind winner Lewis Rodgers Fife AC. Jamie Lessells was 11th overall and third junior. Judith Turner finished fourth female and 34th overall. In the over-60 category Tony Martin finished in 3rd place behind Glenrothes athlete John Thomson,Fife AC.

It was another busy week for veteran Bill Duff, on the Saturday morning he ran the Strathclyde parkrun then in the afternoon tackled the Screel Hill Race at Castle Douglas. The following day Bill crossed the border to run the Sand Dancer Cliff Top 10k at South Shields.

Alan Gardener was also among the hills he contested the Aonach Mor Uphill Race. It was a silver weekend for Louise Lessells and her dog Jem at the Canisports Scotland event at Strathallan Castle at Auchterarder. The duo finished second in the Friday night race before occupying the same position in the second race the following day.

This was also the final counting event in the overall championship in which Louise and Jem finished second overall. Kim Gilbert and her dog also contested the events over the weekend at Strathallan.