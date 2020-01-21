Falkland Trail Runners dominate at Markinch

Falkland Trail Runners had a succesful day in the first race of three races in the the Skull Mountain Trail Race Series at Markinch on Sunday morning, writes Shane Fenton.

Held on paths and trails in the beautiful surroundings of Balbirnie Park the four mile race is held over a cracking wee route which includes mud, water crossings and a few undulations.

The Falkland club found themselves at the forefront of both the male and the female categories.

There were some familiar faces crossing the line in first place with other members close behind.

First to finish almost a minute ahead of his nearest pursuer was over-45 Glenrothes veteran Chris Russell who crossed the finish line in 31 minutes 06 seconds.

Following him over the line was unattached duo Scott Walton 32.06 and Jack McArthur 32.18.

The leading Falkland Trail Runners members behind winner Chris were, in eighth Dave Clark 33.54, 16th Ieuan Ward 36.03 and 23rd Andy Harley 36.54.

Making it a double for the Skwerls was in-form Zoey Johnston who led home the ladies finishing 26th overall in 37m 51s.

Lynne Herd, Anster Haddies, was second female in 37.51 with unattached runner Isla Horsburgh in third place in 39m 13s.

There was further Fife success with Lorraine Caira from Markinch finishing fourth female overall and first over-50.

In the junior category Scott McLung of Kirkcaldy Wizards was top male in 35m 05s with Falkland Trail Runner Emma Lessells the leading girl in 43m 46s.

A total of 175 runners completed the course.