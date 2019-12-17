Falkland Trail Runners get into the festive spirit

This time of year the many local athletic events tend to have a less competitive edge to them.

Many of the races have a Christmas theme to their titles for example the Santa Run, Turkey Trot or Festive Frolic.

One runner who has taken part in his fair share of these type of races over the last fortnight is Falkland over-70 veteran trail runner Bill Duff.

At the weekend Bill chalked up his eighth festive race by taking part in both the Chatelherault Park Santa Run near Hamilton and the Lochore Meadows Santa Run.

In a similar themed event further North another of the Falkland Trail Runners Fiona Malone ran the Moray Road Runners 10 miles Turkey Trot at Lossiemouth where she completed the course in 1 hour 44 minutes 12 seconds.

In the second race of the midweek Trossachs Trail Series at Callander FTR’s Suzanne Lumsden and Karen Campbell represented the club with Suzanne finishing in 46m 47s and Karen 64m 59s.