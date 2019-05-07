Falkland Trail Runners have no time to ‘paws’

Falkland Trail Runner Louise Lessells and her dog Jem helped Scotland to a bronze medal in the five kilometre event at the Fur Nation Can I Cross Championship at Glamis Castle.

On day one Louise and Jem completed the 5k in 20.44 they improved to 19.47 on day two which was PB for the duo.

Bryan and Jamie Lessells both had PB runs in the Scottish 5k road race Championship at Silverknowes.

Jamie clocked 16m 37s to place 120th overall and second junior. Bryan finished in 19.52 and 340th.

Mark Webster in fourth place led home the Skwels in the Chacefield 9k Trail Race.

Bill Duff ran a couple of 10k races in Aberdeenshire. He completed the Fetterangus 10k in 56m 49s followed by the Baker Hughes 10k in 56. 16.