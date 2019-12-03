Falkland Trail Runners pick up prizes galore

Falkland Trail Runners were well represented in the Blairadam Badass 5 mile Trail Race on Sunday where they won a clutch of age category prizes.

The race route is held on the forestry tracks & trails within the enchanted Blairadam Forest near Kelty.

Ieuan Ward who was the leading Skwerl in 19th place was also the winner of the M20 category.

The Falkland ladies were led home by Susanne Lumsden who headed the F45 category with Jude Alcock heading the over-65 ladies.

Lyle Allan had a good run to place 31st overall and 1st in the M60 category.

The overall male and female race winners were Ben Kinninmonth Fife AC 24.44 and Julie Menzies PH Racing 27.18.

FTR results - 15th and first M20 Ieuan Ward 28.05, 19th and second M40 Mike Murdoch 28.17, 20th and second M50 Kevin Murray 28.25, 27th Iain Simpson 29.05, 29th and first F45 Susanne Lumsden 29.19,31st and first M60 Lyle Allan 29.21, 37th and third M50 Stephen Beveridge 30.22, 38th Paul Frape 30.45, 57th George Furmage 32.38, 66th Alexander Dunn 33.13, 67th Mark Robinson 33.14, 89th Gillian Ireland 35.09, 93rd Tony Fox 35.27, 99th Christine Wilson 36.05, 36.05, 100th Vinnie Atkinson 36.06, 104th Kenny Gullen 36.29, 107th & 2nd M65 Mike Alcock 36.37, 131st & 2nd M70 Bill Duff 38.36, 138th George McHardy 39.55, 151st Rosemary Lee 40.59,165th John Lee 43.00, 168th & 1st F65 Jude Alcock 43.49, 172nd Iain Donaldson 44.48.

Glenrothes Triathlon Club were represented in the race by Ian Goldie who finished 34th in 30m 59s.

FTR duo Kevin Funnell and Graeme Baird ran the 7 Reservoirs Half Marathon, a multi terrain half marathon.

The route passes seven reservoirs within the Pentland hills Region Park and is a grueling test of stamina for those who take part.

The terrain is a mix of trails, some tarmac, rocky paths a water crossing and a boggy field.

The club’s Kevin finished in 2 hours 23 minutes 32 seconds with team mate Graeme completing not too far behind in 2h 39m 09s.