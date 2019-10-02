Falkland Trail Runners plunder medals from Anster 10k

A handful of Falkland Trail Runners were among the category prizes at Sunday’s East Neuk 10k at Anstruther.

Some 27 Skwerls were part of the big field of 267 finishers at the event popular event in the north east of the Kingdom.

Dave Clark was the leading FTR finisher in eighth place and also the winner of the senior male category.

In the women’s equivalent, Hailey Marshall was runner up as she continues her excellent form so far this season.

Susanne Lumsden (F40) and Carolyn Haddow (F50) also had category second places while there was a third place for Mark Western in the men’s M50 age group.

Overall male and female race winners were Fife AC duo Sam Fernando and Heather Anderson.

FTR finishers: 8 Dave Clark 38m 50s, 20th Gordon Laing 41.22, 28th Mark Western 42.02, 41st Hailey Marshall 44.02, 42nd Susanne Lumsden 44.18, 44th Kevin Murray 40.27, 53rd Andy Harley 45.15, 64 Alice Paterson 46.37, 68th Lyle Allan 46.50, 80th John Wilmot 48.05, 82nd Carolyn Haddow 48.10, 89th Kevin Funnell 48.41, 92nd Ruth Sharp 49.02, 96th Martin Kirkbride 49.32, 155th Andrew Cameron 55.06, 160th Alan Gardener 55.44, 165th Laura Henderson 56.04, 201st Janet Parker 60.25,202nd Laura Robertson 60.25, 214th Rosemary Lee 62.25, 216th Allan Sheret 62.43, 223rd Annie Gibson 64.01, 230th Nessie Kirkbride 65.39, 231st John Lee 65.40, 234th Myra Campbell 65.59, 240th Sandra Gardener 68.40, 245th Clare Muir 69.33.

FTR member Russ Valentine also ran a couple of hill races over the weekend.

He headed to the 18 mile Two Breweries race, an event which was established in 1983, making it one of the oldest hill races in Scotland.

The race starts on the lawn in front of the courtyard gates at Traquair House at noon and finishing in front of Broughton Ales brewery.

Russ completed the course in 5 hours 56 minutes 20 seconds.

Just 24 hours later he completed the 8.4k Pen Hill Race near Hawick in an excellent time of 56 minutes 20 seconds.