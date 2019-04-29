Falkland Trail Runners: Susie completes 53-mile run on very busy weekend for skwerls

Falkland Trail Runners were in action across a number of different events over the weekend, writes Shane Fenton.

In the London Marathon, Alan Budd shaved seven minutes off his personal best, crossing the finish line in 2h:46m.28s. Bryan Innes and Christine Wilson also excelled to finish in 3:09.39 and 4:22,54 respectively.

The club had runners in the full marathon and half marathon in Stirling. Hailey Marshall’s time of 3:38.50 in the full marathon was 20 minutes quicker than her previous best of 3:58 set in Edinburgh last year. In the shorter race, Carolyn Haddow finished in 1:42.36 with Alison Marven in 1:59.22. Daniel Kershaw was a lone skwerl in the Blackpool Marathon finishing in 3:43.47 to place 119th.

Seven hardy skwerls were among the 650 who tackled the 53 mile Milngavie to Tyndrum Highland Fling race. Results: 75 Paul Hammond 9:42.28, 293 Karen Bayne 11:47.38, 302 Susie Harley 11:52.05, 353 Kevin Funnell 12:16.08, 370 Angela Taylor 12:21.05, 483 Iain Donaldson 13:13.58, 491 Tony Gallagher 13:19.48.

In the Hidden Glen 10k event at Monachyle Glen, Balquhidder, Andy Harley in 20th place led home eight skwerls in 47:04, Leading over-60 Tony Catlin finished 60th. FTR results were 20 Andy Harley 47.04, 60 & 1 M60 Tony Catlin 52.36, 168 Janet Parker 61.02, 184 Bill Duff 62.10, 189 Russ Valentine 62.22, 222 Graeme Braid 64.37, 284 Catriona Marcol 68.07, 391 Kim Gilbert 83.40.

With it being a counting event in their club championship 20 FTR members contested the Norman’s Law Hill Race, Chris Russell finished seventh overall and first in the over-40 category, Jamie Lessells was the leading under-20 with Judith Turner 3rd female overall. The club were also represented in the Run Balmoral event. Day 1, 10K Martin Kirkbride 50.34, Nessie Kirkbride 67.54. Day 2, Duathlon- Eric Nachman 2:16.42. 15 mile trail race Gordon Laing 1:50.35, Alexa Tweddle 2:51.48, Nessie Kirkbride 3:15 48. Veteran Bill Duff led home the over 70s at both the Beinn Dubh Hill Race and Washington Trail Race.

One of the toughest challenges of the weekend was the Three Peaks Race, over the Yorkshire Dales mountains of Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside. Iain Simpson completed the course in 5h:23m.