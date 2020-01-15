Falkland trio finish inside the top ten at Lochore 5K

With it being a counting event in their internal club championship it was no surprise to see 31 members of the Falkland Trail Runners toe the start line for Saturday morning’s Lochore Meadows 5k parkrun, writes Shane Fenton.

The club had three top ten finishers in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Alan Budd was third male in 18m 30s which was only a second ahead of club mate Chris Russell (18.31) with Dave Clark seventh in 20.29.

Amy Davidson was second female with a time of 25.56 followed in sixth by Susie Harley 26.27 and eighth Gillian Muir 26.47. Further afield, lone Skwerl Louise Lessels was leading female at Fort William in 25m 34s.

In Leeds at the Woodhouse Moor parkrun the Falkland club’s Sian Burkin was one of a huge field of 799 runners where she finished 189th female in 32m 16s.

Susanne Lumsden led home the ladies at the St Andrews parkrun at Craigtoun Park in a time of 23m 07s, she was followed home in 23rd by Mark Dewar 23.45 and 129th Sandra Gardener 32.30.

Hayley Brown, a Fife AC member, was first female finisher at Kirkcaldy in 21.08 with Fiona Clark 135th in 31.55.

Skwerls Russ Valentine and David Sloan where in action, the latter finished 70th at Camperdpen parkrun in Dundee in 26.25 with Russ 78th in the Ury Riverside parkrun at Old Meldrum in 26.28.

The Falkland club were also represented in the Great Stirling Castle 10k Run with Michael Ferguson finishing in 51m 14s and Fiona Malone in 51.24.