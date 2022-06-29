Falkland welcomes sponsor's support

The Smith Anderson Group Ltd, now located in Kirkcaldy, have strong roots in Falkland having previously provided support to Falkland's juniors when their factory was based in the village. Smith Anderson is the UK's leading paper bag manufacturer producing over 60 million paper bags a week.
Falkland President and Youth Convenor Robbie Nellies said: “The club is thrilled to have such a reputable company as Smith Anderson on board and their fantastic level of support will allow us to continue to grow and develop our junior section over the next few years.”
Smith Anderson director Olivia Slater added: “We are truly delighted to sponsor the Falkland Cricket junior section and look forward to supporting their growth and development over the coming years. We have great history with Falkland and many of our employees still live there.”
Falkland Cricket Club runs junior coaching sessions every Friday from 6.45pm to 8.15pm through until the end of August and are also running two summer camps during the school holidays.The club would be delighted to welcome any new boys and girls aged five and over who are interested in playing a fun new sport.