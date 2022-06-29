Falkland welcomes sponsor's support

Smith Anderson director Jamie Verden-Anderson is pictured on the right along with Robbie Nellies and some of the Falcons sporting their new shirts

The Smith Anderson Group Ltd, now located in Kirkcaldy, have strong roots in Falkland having previously provided support to Falkland's juniors when their factory was based in the village. Smith Anderson is the UK's leading paper bag manufacturer producing over 60 million paper bags a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkland President and Youth Convenor Robbie Nellies said: “The club is thrilled to have such a reputable company as Smith Anderson on board and their fantastic level of support will allow us to continue to grow and develop our junior section over the next few years.”

Smith Anderson director Olivia Slater added: “We are truly delighted to sponsor the Falkland Cricket junior section and look forward to supporting their growth and development over the coming years. We have great history with Falkland and many of our employees still live there.”