Falkland's pride after Lyle Robertson's Scotland selection

Lyle Robertson will be part of the Scotland squad for the forthcoming under-19 World Cup. Pic by David Potter

Robertson’s place in the squad for the event in January was confirmed this week by head coach Gordon Drummond.

It’ s a real feather in the cap for north east Fife cricket, particularly at Falkland where he plays his club sport.

President Robbie Nellies says Robertson’s recognition and progression in the sport is down to his own dedication.

Lyle Robertson. Pic courtesy of Cricket Scotland

"It's another very proud moment for the club with Lyle's selection for the U19 World Cup in the West Indies,” he said.

"Lyle first started playing cricket as a 10-year-old when he came along to one of the club's indoor sessions in Cupar.

"You could see his potential right away and he's never looked back since, making excellent progress through club, regional and Scotland pathways.

"He's a regular in our first XI and has had an outstanding season playing a key role in helping the club gain promotion to the Eastern Premiership in 2022.

"Lyle's success has been down to his hard work, commitment, dedication and willingness to succeed and he thoroughly deserves this fantastic opportunity.”

A 15 man squad will travel from Scotland to the West Indies after his side were given a last minute ticket to the event having narrowly missed out on direct qualification.

Scotland, who were beaten to the final qualifying spot by Ireland in the European regional qualifying event in September, were given a second chance when New Zealand withdrew due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

They will play in Group D with the host nation, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Scotland c aptain Charlie Peet said: “We feel really lucky to have been given the chance to play in the World Cup against the best U19 players in the world.

"Our group is one of the toughest and we’re facing three very good teams, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.