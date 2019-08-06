Famous MCC heading for the beach

MCC, the cricket club based at Lord’s Cricket Ground will be paying a visit to Elie beach on Saturday to take on The Ship Inn Cricket Club.

The Ship Inn is the only pub in Britain to have its own cricket team that plays on the beach.

The sandy beach is famously picturesque and its flat sandy expanse allows cricket to take place at low tide, with the area of play diligently rolled to provide the perfect cricket pitch.

The Ship Inn has enjoyed a strong 2019 season and with only four matches to go, this offers visitors the chance to see a prestigious team in a totally different setting from 2.30pm.

The Ship Inn will play its closing match against the Scotland women’s national cricket team, The Wild Cats, on September 8.