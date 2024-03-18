Fins medallists (from left) Lilian Blair, Adam Selbie and Millie Whytock

Blair landed two Best Girl awards, one in the 11/12 girls over all three rounds of the championships and the other for the highest points scored in the capital last weekend.

She also swam a 6.83secs PB of 1min 21.24secs to win the 11/12 girls District backstroke title ahead of Fins team-mate Millie Whytock, who was just 1.49secs behind to get silver, despite being in the younger half of the two-year age group.

Blair also scooped silver medals in the freestyle and butterfly, plus bronzes in the breaststroke and individual medley.

Fins’ other district title won on the day came courtesy of Adam Selbie, 14 years boys, again in the backstroke with a time of 1min 7.94secs, recording a 6.08secs PB.

Selbie also finished fourth in the individual medley and fifth in the butterfly, breaststroke and freestyle.

In addition to her backstroke silver medal, the aforementioned Whytock had two other

final swims, finishing 10th in the freestyle and 13th in the butterfly.

The two-day meeting featured five events in all six age groups, both male and female, namely 100m in all four individual strokes, plus a 200m individual medley.

The Kirkcaldy club’s 12 swimmers contested 44 swims between them, of which 43 produced a long course PB.

Other Fins swimmers to make it to the finals were: Ethan Pate, 13 boys, who finished fourth in both the individual medley and butterfly, sixth in the freestyle, eighth in the backstroke and 13th in the breaststroke.

Irys Blair, 14 girls, who was fifth in the backstroke. Her other non-final swims were 12th in the individual medley, 17th in the freestyle, 20th in the butterfly and 25th in the breaststroke.

Caleb Gray, 13 boys, who was sixth in the individual medley, and whose other swims were ninth in both the backstroke and butterfly, 12th in the freestyle and 14th in the breaststroke.