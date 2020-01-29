Father and daughter team win nail biting pairs finals

St Andrews Curling Club’s pairs competition was held at Forfar with eight teams competing. This year’s winners were father and daughter team David and Rebecca McQueen. Rebecca is one of the junior curlers. Runners up were Bob Cole and Moira Stewart. This was a very tight final with the outcome dependant on the very last stone. After the penultimate stone Bob and Moira were sitting two up then David through his last stone at strike weight to remove one stone and sit for shot, an exciting finish to a great day of curling. Third place went to Iain Brown and Ann McGrory. The club finished the day with a meal at the ice rink.

New members are welcome, please email Bill Whyte at standrewscurlingclub@gmail.com for more information.

Winners on the right, David and Rebecca McQueen and runners up on the left, Bob Cole and Moira Stewart.