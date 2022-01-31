Father and son on track at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Double winner Callum Rennie at Cowdenbeath.

It was a chilly afternoon at the Central Park stadium but thankfully it stayed dry and there was no shortage of action.

The Micro and Van Banger drivers did what they do best – create havoc – and as a result there were quite a few cars that would have been heading to the scrap yard on Monday.

However, it was in the Prostock Basic formula where the Fife father and son dominated and winning all three races.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelve Prostock Basics drivers arrived at the track, including new National Points Champion Nicole Russell, who was wearing the silver roof for the first time.

Also among those racing in the same class were Keilan Ogilvie (Brechin) and Martin Joy (Monifieth) with both drivers enjoying a good meeting.

Returning driver Steven Jones led the first heat away but was soon to be overhauled by D Rennie and Aimee Winfield.

The race was halted when the leading pair tangled with debutant Thomas Rae.

On the restart Cammy Deans took to the outside line and after a few laps of fantastic side-by-side racing, took the lead.

Deans looked set to take the victory but collected the wall on the turnstile bend in the closing stages, while in the ensuing melee Winfield was involved in a tangle with Joanne Hilditch, sidelining her from the rest of the race.

C Rennie was the main beneficiary, and went on to record the win with father Dave in second and Kielan Ogilvie in third.

D. Rennie was again the early pacesetter in the second heat, but was reeled in by C. Rennie, Ogilvie and Lauren Ford, leading to another fantastic battle with the four drivers running two-by-two for several laps.

C. Rennie eventually broke free to take his second win of the day, with D. Rennie and Ogilvie again the second and third placed drivers.

The final saw C. Rennie's hopes of a hat-trick of wins end after a tangle with Winfield when challenging for second place punctured his front tyre.