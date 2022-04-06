Festival rounds off excellent week for East Fife Triathlon Club

Maddy, Ruby, Libby and Katie - East Fife Triathlon Club's young female coaches and activators

The Covid-19 pandemic knocked the Fife Properties East Fife Triathlon Festival on the head for two years but it will return to Cupar on Sunday, April 10.

Over 300 triathletes from across the country will arrive at Cupar Sports Centre for a pool swim before completing their events by cycling and running around the local roads.

Athletes aged 8 to 80 years old will take part at the festival which will be based at the Duffus Park community hub.

Club chairperson Ewen Sparks said: “It is wonderful that we are able to once again host our annual triathlon festival.

"It is always a popular early season event and it helps to fund the club’s activities for the rest of the year. If anyone happens to be passing Duffus Park on Sunday, feel free pop in and provide some friendly support to the competitors.”

All sports clubs have had to endure a turbulent couple of years due to the pandemic but East Fife Triathlon Club believe they are emerging in a stronger place.

Last year the club celebrated its 25th anniversary with an extensive programme of events for members that led to them being recognised as the Triathlon Scotland Club of the Year for 2021.

There was further recognition for the club at the East Fife Sports Council awards, held this week.

The club was announced as joint winners in the Club Project Award category for its 25th anniversary events programme which included a 300 mile cycle relay between Cupar and St Andrews.

Also at the awards, four of the club’s young female coaches and young activators were announced as runners-up in the Young Person of the Year Voluntary Sporting Role category. This award recognised the contribution made by Libby Smith, Ruby Methven, Katie McGhie and Maddy Wallard to the club’s junior section.

The girls help to plan, coach and assist at club sessions. Junior head coach Elise Methven said: “We are very proud of these young women and are extremely grateful for all the help they give to the club”.