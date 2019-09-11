Fiery Madras prove far too hot for Stobswell

Madras..........................94

Stobswell.........................7

Madras made it two wins back-to-back after a well worked victory in front of a home crowd on Saturday.

The seniors beat Stobswells RFC 94-7 at Station Park as the two sides met for the first round of the Caledonia Regional Bowl (Midlands).

The Madras backs ran riot in St Andrews with winger Cammy Durie getting the scoring under way within the first minutes of the game after a lightning fast solo break down the left of the pitch.

Only minutes later - and despite Madras having been worked back into their own 22 on the restart - vice-captain/fullback Jon Price broke through the Stobswell defence to double the lead.

Winger Harry Dunstan was the next on the score sheet after a well-worked try that also involved number 8 Jem Macdonald and centre Mark Methven.

Madras scored 14 tries in total with Cammy and Jem both grabbing two apiece.

The other scorers were prop Nick Nees, lock Gary Coultherd, winger Bill Macdonald, Mark M, captain/openside Storm Hughes, winger Declan Regan, flanker Jamie Ingledew and centre George Lorimer.

The boot of Hector Long added 22 points to the scoresheet with the fly-half grabbing a total of 11 conversions.

However Madras couldn’t keep a clean sheet and in the second half Stobswell fought through the Blues’ defence for a deserved try.

A club spokesman said: “The squad celebrated a great team performance and wish all the best to Stobswell in the rest of their season.”

Next Madras face DUMS at Station Park on Saturday, September 14. Kick-off is at 3pm.