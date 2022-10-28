They played out of Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, and their line-ups featured a mix of players from the region and America.

They pre-dated the Scottish Claymores who joined the short lived, but hugely popular NFL Europe in the early 1990s, playing to huge crowds first at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and then Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The 49ers were a huge part of Kirkcaldy’ sports scene, working hard to promote the sport, and encourage youngsters to try a brand new sport.

These pictures from the Fife Free Press archive were taken by former chief photographer Bill Dickman - and this is the first time they have been seen in around 30 years.

1. Fife 49ers memories Picture from a training session at Beveridge Park (Pic: Bill Dickman) Photo: Fife Free Press Photo Sales

2. Fife 49ers memories In training at (from left) Gary Newman, Ian Christie (wide receiver), and Jimmy Brannen (defensive back) Photo: Fife Free Press Photo Sales

3. SSFF-28-10-22 Fife 49ers E SCOTupload.jpg A PR visit to Torbain Primary School in Kirkcaldy. Pictured are P7 pupils John Burza and Daniel Crompton with mascot Shuggie The Bear, and Fife 49ers' Alastair MacKinnon, Don Edmonston, Mark Bramwell (Pic: Bill Dickman) Photo: Fife Free Pres Photo Sales

4. Fife 49ers memories Todd Shackelford, quarter back (Pic: Bill Dickman) Photo: Fife Free Press Photo Sales