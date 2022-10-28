Fife 49ers: Rarely seen photos of Fife’s American Football team
Fife 49ers brought the excitement of American football to the Kingdom.
They played out of Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, and their line-ups featured a mix of players from the region and America.
They pre-dated the Scottish Claymores who joined the short lived, but hugely popular NFL Europe in the early 1990s, playing to huge crowds first at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and then Hampden Park in Glasgow.
The 49ers were a huge part of Kirkcaldy’ sports scene, working hard to promote the sport, and encourage youngsters to try a brand new sport.
These pictures from the Fife Free Press archive were taken by former chief photographer Bill Dickman - and this is the first time they have been seen in around 30 years.