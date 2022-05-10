Fife AC athletes amongst the medals at 5k champs

Fife AC's Annabel Simpson maintained her excellent recent form. Pic by Bobby Gavin

In the women’s race, Annabel Simpson followed up her recent string of victories on the track and road with another Scottish title.

She won comfortably from Sarah Calvert of Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds and Naomi Lang of Aberdeen AC in 16.27.

In the men’s race, Paralympic 1500m Champion Owen Miller showed his strength over the longer distances, placing 11th in a highly competitive field led home by Jonny Glen of Inverclyde AC.

Owen’s time of 14.38 took over 30 seconds off his previous 5k best and was just 10 seconds outside the medal positions.

With personal bests from Lewis Rodgers in 14.52 and Derek Rae in 15.07, Fife AC’s men claimed team bronze behind Central AC and Inverclyde AC.

There was a team gold medal for the U20 men ahead of Falkirk Victoria and Glasgow University thanks to the performances of Scottish Universities and Colleges 1500m Champion Ben Sandilands, Andrew Thomson and Michael Sanderson.

Top Fife AC women’s results: 1 Annabel Simpson 16.27, 43 Laura Gibson 19.02, 46 Katie Sandilands 19.17, 64 Kerry Gibson 20.09, 72 Amie Watt 20.26, 111 Angela Malcolm 22.57.