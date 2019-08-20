Fife AC athletes on track at Scottish Championships

Fife AC athletes had a hugely successful weekend at the Scottish Senior and U17 Championships in Grangemouth, claiming one gold, five silver and one bronze medal in blustery, wet conditions.

Annabel Simpson continued her excellent season’s form, being crowned Scottish senior women’s 5000m champion to add to her recent personal bests over 3000m and 5000m.

After a steady start with the rest of the pack, Annabel got her tactics band on as she pushed the pace over the last 1000m and was rewarded with a gold medal in 16:40 ahead of Cera Gemmell of Team East Lothian behind in 16.51.

Defending senior women’s 1500m Champion Jenny Selman claimed the silver medal behind in form Sarah Inglis of Lothian Running Club.

In a slow and tactical race, Jenny pulled away from the pack with 250m to go to clock 4:29.82 ahead of training partner Naomi Lang of Edinburgh University.

Doctor and former GB triple jumper Nony Mordi made a welcome return to competition for the Kingdom club, jumping 12.28 to place second behind Zara Asante of Blackheath in her first competitive outing since 2014.

Anna Hedley claimed two U17 silver medals within hours of each other, coming second in the 1500m behind Katie Johnston of Edinburgh AC in 4:38.18 after already coming second in the 1500m steeplechase behind Georgia Ledingham of Corstorphine AAC in 5.02.47.

Ben Sandilands was third in the U17 men’s 800m in 1:59.23 behind Fabian Despinoy of Edinburgh AC.

Further Fife AC results were as follows:

Senior men’s 1500m: 7 Owen Miller 4:05.71; Senior men’s 1500m: 11 Lewis Rodgers 15:16.91, 14 Sam Fernando 15:46.11; Senior men’s 3000m steeplechase: 8 Sam Fernando 10:06.95; Senior women’s 400m: 5 Holly McLachlan 60.19, U17 women’s 300m:, 4 Layla Zuill 42.39, 7 Aislynn Crichton 43.26; U17 women’s 200m: 8 Aislynn Crichton 26.97; U17 men’s 100m: 8 Josh Hodgson 11.58; U17 men’s 400m: 7 Peter Scott 53.51.