Fife AC duo head south to represent Kingdom club

Jenny Selman and Steph Pennycook represented Fife AC over 1500m at the British Championships and World Championships Trials at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Both ran strongly in their heats on the Saturday to secure their spots for Sunday’s final.

In the first heat, Scottish Championships silver medallist Jenny placed fifth in 4.22.52 while in the second heat, Steph placed sixth in 4.22.10.

The final was a slow, tactical race with a last lap burn up in 31 degree heat.

Jenny closed with a 61 second last lap to move through the field and finish in fifth place in 4.26.54, just 0.5 off the bronze medal.

Steph, who recently graduated from Edinburgh University and relocated to Leeds to start her job as a doctor, placed 12th in 4.29.93.

The race was won by Sarah McDonald of Birchfield Harriers from Jemma Reekie of Kilbarchan AAC and Dani Chattenton of Milton Keynes Distance Project.

It was a Fife AC 1-2 at the inaugural Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon. The event was hailed as a huge success and also bathed in sunshine. Local favourite Derek Rae won in 70.23 from Ryan Lafferty in a pb of 71.03 and Iain Whitaker of Edinburgh AC in 71.28.

Fife AC’s Sheena Logan was first woman, running 84.44 to win by two minutes from Kristen Lownie of PH Racing Club and Janet Dickson.

Top results were as follows: 1 Derek Rae (Fife AC) 70.23, 2 Ryan Lafferty (Fife AC) 71.03 PB, 3 Iain Whitaker (Edinburgh AC) 71.28 PB, 4 Ben Hukins (Cambuslang) 71.54, 5 Jack Letson (Inverclyde) 73.22, 6 Alistair Gudgin (Fife AC) 73.43, 7 David Jamieson (Metro Aberdeen) 75:28 PB, 8 Ray Ward (Edinburgh AC) 76.42, 9 Daniel Monaghan (PH Racing) 77.14 PB, 10 Scott Napier (unatt.) 79.53.

Further afield, sisters Jennifer and Ailsa Cruickshanks sisters were in action at the NYRR Percy Sutton 5km in New York.

Ailsa was fifth woman overall and first in her age group in 18.55 while Jennifer was seventh woman overall and second in her age category in 19.11.