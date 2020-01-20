Fife AC go west and impress at Scottish Open

Fife AC athletes were in action at the Scottish Athletics Open at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

U20 Ben Sandilands got his indoor season off to a flying start, placing third in the fastest heat of the 1500m behind seniors Ben Greenwood of Perth Strathtay Harriers and James Donald of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers.

Ben smashed his previous best of 4.08.54, running 4.02.40.

Nony Mordi, who made a welcome return to competition last year after five years away from the sport, jumped 12.69m in the triple jump to place fourth overall and first woman.

Nony put together an excellent string of jumps – 12.65, 12.66 and 12.69 – to finish over 70cm ahead of the next woman in the competition.

U17 Layla Zuill and U15 Holly Ovens both ran well over 300m, with Layla placing fourth in heat one in 43.10 and Holly winning heat eight in 44.18.

There were also good runs from Adam Scott, who placed second in heat three of the 800m in 2.01.19, Peter Scott, who placed fifth in heat two of the 400m in 52.76, and Aislynn Crichton, who placed fourth in heat 11of the 400m in 62.80. Four of Fife AC’s senior women have been selected to represent Scotland this week.

Annabel Simpson and Jenny Selman will compete for Scotland at the Armagh International 3km Road Race in Northern Ireland next month, joining Cera Gemmel of Team East Lothian and Kerry McAngus of Kilbarchan AC. Sophie Mullins and Alison McGill will compete for Scotland at the Anglo Celtic Plate 100km ultra race in Gloucester in May.