Fife AC medal winners shine

Fife AC triple jump winner Nony Mordi (centre). (Pic: Bobby Gavin)

Multiple Scottish and British medalist, doctor and mum, Nony Mordi, won yet another Scottish title in the women’s triple jump with a distance of 12.18m.

At the opposite end of the scale, winning his first ever Scottish track medal, was Reiss Marshall.

He smashed his previous personal best, running an impressive 4.10.87 to claim the silver medal in the U17 men’s 1500m.

Fife AC results: Josef Ingham (U17) - 200m 4th in heat in 25.66, Brendan Lau Cheuk (senior) - 200m 5th in heat in 23.68, Holly Ovens (U17) - 800m 5th in final in 2.19.76, Katie Sandilands (U17) - 800m 6th in final in 2.21.65, Reiss Marshall (u17) - 1500m 2nd in final in 4.10.87, Nony Mordi (senior) - triple jump 1st 12.18m.

The third and final East League Cross Country fixture of the season took place in Livingston.

Following his excellent bronze medal at the Inter District Cross Country a week earlier, Struan Bennet won the U17 men’s race from Warren Lorente of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers and Hamish McKay of Aberdeen AAC.

Eliza Konig has enjoyed a successful first winter representing Fife AC, with fifth place at the East District Cross Country Championships in Stirling, fifth place at the Scottish Schools Road Race Championships and 12 th place at the Inter District Cross Country in Irvine.

She backed it up with another strong performance in Livingston, fishing third in the U15 girls race.

Fife AC results: Senior/U20 men – 5 Lewis Rodgers, 28 Craig Morris, 35 Sam Fernando, 76 Ben Kinninmouth, 81 Steve Clark, 142 Tony Martin, 159 Stephen Dickson, 198 Paul Harkin; U17 men –

1 Struan Bennet; U15 boys – 42 Matthew Fisher; Senior women – 81 Innes Bracegirdle; U15 girls –

3 Eliza Konig; U11 girls – 18 Fearne Jarrett, 24 Francesca Jarrett.

Finally, at the World Indoor Athletics Tour in Manchester, Jenny Selman was second in the women’s 1500m.