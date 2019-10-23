Fife AC’s cross country league is off and running

Fife AC enjoyed a successful start to the East District cross country league.

While hosts Central AC were the dominant force on their popular home course in Stirling, Fife AC runners ran well across the age groups at the first match of the winter.

One of the stand-out performances of the day came from talented junior Isla Thoms in the combined U15/U17 race.

Fresh from her team victory at the East District cross country relays last week,

Isla covered the 3.3km course in 12.32 to place first U15 and second overall.

Despite being in her first year in the age group, she was beaten only by Isla Calvert of Livingston AC who is two years older and earlier this year broke the Scottish U17 women 800m record.

After a great track season, which saw him run personal bests over 400m, 800m and 1500m and represent Scottish Schools at the British Schools Championships, Ben Sandilands got his cross country season off to a flying start.

In the U17 men’s race, Ben covered the 6km course in 21.14 and placed second behind Andrew McGill of Livingston AC.

Close behind was Michael Sanderson, who also ran well to place eighth in 22.11.

Lewis Rodgers ran well in one of the most competitive races of the day – the senior men’s race.

Just weeks after competing for Great Britain over 5,000m at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Central AC’s Andrew Butchart came out to support his home club.

With a dominant display of front running, Andrew took the victory from his club mates and fellow Scotland internationalists Jamie Crowe and Alistair Hay.

Lewis placed an excellent 6th, less than 30 seconds behind third place over the gruelling 9km course.

There were good runs from some of the younger boys too, with Struan Bennett placing third in the U15 boys race and Archie Suttie placing seventh, just five seconds off third, in the U13 boys race.

Further Fife AC results:

U15 boys - 34 Chris Sanderson, 38 Guillem Penacchio Torres. U13 boys - 35 Andrew Sanderson. U11 boys - 8 John Barr, 9 Finch Geary, 28 Freddie Melville. Senior women - 9 Halina Rees, 11 Jen Cruikshanks. U17 girls - 8 Libby Smith. U13 girls - 4 Katie Sandilands.