Fife AC star Katie Sandilands gets national U20 gold and silver medals

Katie Sandilands (centre) with 1500m gold (Pic Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Fife Athletic Club star Katie Sandilands landed gold and silver medals respectively in the women’s 1500m and 800m at last weekend’s 4J National Indoor Under-20 Championships at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A run of 4:45.29 saw Sandilands land 1500m glory on Sunday, having run 2:20.21 for 800m second a day earlier. Sandilands revealed her brother Ben's Paralympic victory in Paris had been her inspiration. Another Fife athlete, Josef Ingram, ran 23.87 in the under-20 men's 200m heats.

At Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Fife AC’s Marcas Macfarlane was second in 17:52, with clubmate Hayley Brown third female in 21:52. There were PBs for Fife AC's Graeme McDowall (18:53) and Kirkcaldy Wizard Louise Crawford (26:41).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Lochore Meadows Parkrun, Luke Fleming was second in 18:43. At St Andrews Parkrun, Stephen Horrocks-Birss was the first Fife runner home in 19:11 and there was a course PB of 29:16 for Wizard Allan Skivington.

Pictured (from left), Jamie Lessels Ben Kinninmonth, Ben Sandilands and Ruan Van Rensburg

John McIntyre Senior ran 29:36 at Edinburgh Parkrun on Cramond Promenade.

Wizards John Morris (23:27), Mollie Turner (25:59) and Shona Turner (26:24) notched up another finisher's credit at Perth Parkrun. Susan Thores (30:09) completed West Links Parkrun in Arbroath and Nicola Wood (32:37) completed Auldcathie District Parkrun in Winchburgh.

Christine Wilson (28:19) and Vinnie Atkinson (28:21) were at Falkirk Parkrun, while Calum (21:01) and Helen (30:17) Reid completed Ruchill Parkrun and David Norrie (23:07) did Elder Parkrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy McIntyre (20:55) finished second at Faskally Forest Parkrun in Pitlochry, Claire Jurecki (33:56) ran Camperdown Parkrun in Dundee and Addy Gerrard (21:17) and Nick Brian (26:15) did Aberdeen Parkrun.

Jennifer Hodgson (45:10) completed Riverside Parkrun in County Durham, while Gordon Povey ran Mount Clarence Parkrun in Albany, Western Australia, where Finn Hunter (25:21) did Perry Lakes Parkrun.

Jim Woodburn (30:13) completed Kingscliff Parkrun in New South Wales and Helen Woodburn (37:27) ran Albert

Parkrun in Melbourne. Claire Doak (30:00) did Presint 18 Parkrun in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A combined time of 1:03:10 saw Fife Athletic Club men’s A team finish tenth of 260 teams at last weekend’s Allan Scally Memorial Relay, organised by Shettleston Harriers.

Ben Sandilands’ first leg of 14:22 was the fastest individual 5k of the day, backed by Ben Kinninmonth (15:59), Ruan Van Rensburg (16:36) and Jamie Lessels (16:13).

Fife AC men's B team were fifth male 40 team and 58th overall in 1:11:32, with Rory Sandilands running the first leg in 18:43, followed by Mike MacDonald (17:35), James Hall (18:37) and Kevin Wallace (16:37).

Fife AC’s Andrew Thomson helped Heriot-Watt University to a runners-up finish by running the final leg in 15:38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Lasswade 10 in Rosewell, organised by Lasswade AC, Daniel Hale was the first Fife AC ace home, finishing 24th in 64.49.

Janet Dickson was third female, first female 50 and 32nd in the overall standings in 65.56, while Tony Martin was first male 70 and 59th overall in 72.07.

Bryce Aitken was third male 60 and 62nd overall in 73.01. Margaret Martin was third female 60 and 104th overall in 82.26, while Sandra Aitken ran 96.53 for 158th overall.

Stephen Dickson was seventh in the Bishop Hill Race in 23:18 for second male 50, with Paul Harkins running 28:11 for 36th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilary Ritchie was first female 60 in 28:13 for 37th overall, with Neill Mitchell home in 28:27 for 38th.

Keren MacPherson ran 29:30 for 47th, while Lee Cessford was 61st in 32:54 and Wizard Yvonne Dunsire was home in 42:04 for 73rd.