Fife AC travel cross country for Lanark championship

Annabel Simpson.

Strong winds and driving rain didn’t stop runners from up and down the country welcoming the popular event back for first time since before the pandemic.

Record-breaking numbers took part across the age groups, with competitors ranging from Tokyo Olympians Laura Muir, Andrew Butchart and Jake Wightman to juniors embarking on their first cross-country season.

Annabel Simpson was the club’s highest-placed finisher, placing fifth in a highly competitive senior women’s race won by Olympic 1500m silver medallist Laura Muir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annabel ran a tactically sound race, sticking with the chase pack to shelter from the challenging conditions over the first of two laps and working her way through the field to finish just outside the medal places.

Close behind Annabel were team-mates Jenny Selman in 11th and Megan Crawford in 16th.

In the U17 men’s race, Reiss Marshall ran well to place 10th and back up his strong run at the Lindsays National Cross Country Relay Championships a fortnight ago.

In the U15 girls’ race, Katie Sandilands placed 15th.