Fife AC travel cross country for Lanark championship
Fife AC athletes were in action at the Lindsays Short Course Cross Country Championships at Lanark Racecourse.
Strong winds and driving rain didn’t stop runners from up and down the country welcoming the popular event back for first time since before the pandemic.
Record-breaking numbers took part across the age groups, with competitors ranging from Tokyo Olympians Laura Muir, Andrew Butchart and Jake Wightman to juniors embarking on their first cross-country season.
Annabel Simpson was the club’s highest-placed finisher, placing fifth in a highly competitive senior women’s race won by Olympic 1500m silver medallist Laura Muir.
Annabel ran a tactically sound race, sticking with the chase pack to shelter from the challenging conditions over the first of two laps and working her way through the field to finish just outside the medal places.
Close behind Annabel were team-mates Jenny Selman in 11th and Megan Crawford in 16th.
In the U17 men’s race, Reiss Marshall ran well to place 10th and back up his strong run at the Lindsays National Cross Country Relay Championships a fortnight ago.
In the U15 girls’ race, Katie Sandilands placed 15th.
Fife AC results: U15 girls (2km) – 15th Katie Sandilands 7.12; U17 men (3km) – 10th Reiss Marshall 10.13; Senior women (4k) – 5th Annabel Simpson 14.07, 11th Jenny Selman 14.20, 16th Megan Crawford, 4.28, 86th Kerry Gibson 16.35, 124th Alison Sutherland 17.29, 147th Michelle Johnstone 18.13; Senior men – 25th Lewis Rodgers 12.42.