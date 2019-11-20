Fife AC trio get Scotland call-ups for cross country

Three Fife AC women have been selected to represent Scotland at the British Cross Country Challenge and European Cross Country Championships Trial in Liverpool this weekend.

Recent Scottish Short Course Cross Country Championships gold and silver medallists Annabel Simpson (U23) and Jenny Selman (senior), along with Steph Pennycook (senior), will compete in the senior women’s race over 8km.

Owen Miller made his debut at the World Para Athletics Champs for Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Dubai.

It was a tight race going into the last 200m, with Owen running 3:59.87 to finish sixth in the T20 1500m men’s final.

It was a brilliant end to what has been a successful year for Owen, who is coached by Steve Doig at Pitreavie and has run personal bests over 1500m and 5k in recent months.

A Fife AC spokesman said: “Congratulations to Owen and Steve on an excellent international debut.”