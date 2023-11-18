Glenrothes angler Rab Gallacher won one of the biggest single prizes in British sea fishing with his last cast nearly 12 months ago and this year's 25th annual Xmas Open sea fishing event is expected to see well over 100 compete for the heaviest cod award of £1,250.

Kirkcaldy-based St Serfs Sea Angling Club (SSSAC) hosts the popular event, and expects entries on the day from all over Scotland plus the North-West and North-East of England.

Fife-based George Harris, SSSAC secretary, confirmed that the heaviest bag prizes go down to tenth position and the heaviest fish to third place in the event sponsored by Sunderland-based sea tackle firm, Limitless. All junior entrants receive a prize and that element is sponsored by Kirkcaldy-based J McGill roofing and roughcasting.

The date is Sunday, December 10 and registration is at Anstruther Golf Club between 9:00am and 11.30am . Members can go to their favoured mark immediately with fishing from noon to 6pm. The weigh-in is from 6pm to 7pm and entry is £15 for seniors. The junior entry fee (upper age limit 16) is £5.

Rab Gallagher (Pic: Submitted)

Tackle and bait will be available on the day at the golf club ffrom Cowdenbeath-based tackle shop Deals on Reels and Harris confirmed that Penn Sea League points are available from the match.

Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) rules apply and there are no bait restrictions in the event where the record entry is 204.

Harris said: "Boundaries are Elie to St Andrews and we really want to encourage more youngsters and that is why the entry fee is low. We've had 18 one year and would love to see that again and we recommend that youngsters fish with a parent or relative."

Looking back, Gallacher won last year with a 6lb 8oz cod and Edinburgh-based David Cooper won the heaviest bag with 8lb 2oz.

Scottish international Alan Combe (Kirkcaldy), who is a member of the East Fife Sea Angling Club, holds the record bag of 45lb 13oz accumulated in the 2018 event and he has won that element twice and also won the heaviest cod prize twice.