News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Fife angler makes history with third Scottish national title in five years

A Fife angler made history in becoming Scotland's National Champion for the third time after previous wins in 2018 and 2021, and he tempted trout in an area of the Lake of Menteith which he rarely fishes.
By Nigel Duncan
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 08:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Glenrothes-based plumber,Derek Pozzi, boated 14 trout for 28lb 4.3oz and they were all caught at the area known as The Cages. Pozzi, a regular at the 700-acre fishery, had practiced on two days ahead of the final and noted that the area had been producing - so, the Thalassa member and his boat partner headed straight there and reaped the benefit with Pozzi hooking into a trout with his first cast.

Mid-way though the day, the pair went for a drive around the lake and noted that nobody was really catching anywhere else so they headed back there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pozzi, who is a member at The Ballo Fishery near the town, said: "I fish at Menteith every Saturday and The Cages is not my favourite part of the water, but in two days of practice ahead of the final people were catching there. They were using bobbies and so I picked two boobies with a diawl bach in the middle on a fast glass line. Later, as the fish were rising, I picked out a daddy and that worked too."

Derek Pilozzi with his trophy (Pic: Submitted)Derek Pilozzi with his trophy (Pic: Submitted)
Derek Pilozzi with his trophy (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

His boat partner, Sandy McConnachie of Aurora Orkney FF, finished with seven trout for 15lb 1oz which out him in 17th position and earned him a place in the 2024 international teams who travel to Ireland in the Spring and Wales in the Autumn.

Related topics:FifeGlenrothes