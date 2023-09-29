Fife angler makes history with third Scottish national title in five years
Glenrothes-based plumber,Derek Pozzi, boated 14 trout for 28lb 4.3oz and they were all caught at the area known as The Cages. Pozzi, a regular at the 700-acre fishery, had practiced on two days ahead of the final and noted that the area had been producing - so, the Thalassa member and his boat partner headed straight there and reaped the benefit with Pozzi hooking into a trout with his first cast.
Mid-way though the day, the pair went for a drive around the lake and noted that nobody was really catching anywhere else so they headed back there.
Pozzi, who is a member at The Ballo Fishery near the town, said: "I fish at Menteith every Saturday and The Cages is not my favourite part of the water, but in two days of practice ahead of the final people were catching there. They were using bobbies and so I picked two boobies with a diawl bach in the middle on a fast glass line. Later, as the fish were rising, I picked out a daddy and that worked too."
His boat partner, Sandy McConnachie of Aurora Orkney FF, finished with seven trout for 15lb 1oz which out him in 17th position and earned him a place in the 2024 international teams who travel to Ireland in the Spring and Wales in the Autumn.