Fife angler wins cod league with 8lb 14oz fish landed in five-match series

He won Mike and Chris's annual heaviest cod league with a fish of 8lb 14.8oz landed in the final leg of the five-match series.

Rab also won the final leg and overall edged Dundee angler David Cargill into second spot. Cargill led with a fish of 8lb 6oz hooked in leg four. Keith Galloway was second in leg five with four fish for 8lb 3oz and Gary Rezin was third with a bag of two fish for 7lb 3oz.

Kirkcaldy-based Chris Horn, one of the organisers, said that the league had its second biggest entry of 39 anglers and he added: "This is a no-nonsense group of lads who turn up every weekend, come rain or shine."

Rab Gallagher with his catch (Pic: submitted)

Elsewhere, Mike Kyle from Easthouses in Midlothian won the fourth leg of the Edinburgh New Year Shore League, which features anglers from Fife, with eight fish for 245 points. Stevie Souter was second with four fish for 121 points and Kevin McNeish third with three fish for 82 points.