Fife athletes enjoy success on Highland Games circuit

Two Fife athletes were in winning form on the Highland and Borders Games circuits at the weekend.
By Shane Fenton
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

Samantha Turnbull, who only recently moved to Glenrothes, scooped the £1000 top prize in the 110 metres handicap at the Hawick Borders Games which was held at the Hawick Cricket Club. This follows on from her success in the 200 metres at the Markinch Highland Games the previous weekend.

It was a good weekend for the Turnbull family with Samantha's twin sister, Natasha, finishing runner up in the 400 metres handicap.

The Strathmore Highland Games took place in front of a big crowd within the grounds of Glamis Castle - and Glenrothes veteran athlete John Thomson continued to churn out victories despite his advancing years.

Success for John Thomson, and Samantha and Natasha Turnbull
Now 65, Thomson crossed the finish line in first place in the 1600 metres handicap then later in the afternoon finished in second place in the 3200 metres gandicap behind Thomas Macaskill, Hawick.

