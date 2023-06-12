Samantha Turnbull, who only recently moved to Glenrothes, scooped the £1000 top prize in the 110 metres handicap at the Hawick Borders Games which was held at the Hawick Cricket Club. This follows on from her success in the 200 metres at the Markinch Highland Games the previous weekend.

It was a good weekend for the Turnbull family with Samantha's twin sister, Natasha, finishing runner up in the 400 metres handicap.

The Strathmore Highland Games took place in front of a big crowd within the grounds of Glamis Castle - and Glenrothes veteran athlete John Thomson continued to churn out victories despite his advancing years.

Success for John Thomson, and Samantha and Natasha Turnbull