Fife athletes make their mark

Always one of the most popular events in the domestic racing calendar, there were plent of Fife AC vests back out on the course throughout the age groups.

Junior athletes Eliza Konig, U15, Isla Hedley, U17, Reiss Marshall, U17, and Ben Sandilands, U20, all produced top 10 performances.

For Konig, who only started running earlier this winter, 10th place was an impressive debut on the challenging Callendar Park course against the country’s top young cross-country runners.

Fife AC athlete Struan Bennet

It was also a successful day for Fife AC athletes at the Scottish Schools Cross-Country Championships at Hopetoun House near South Queensferry.

The club’s juniors returned home with no fewer than three medals across the age groups with young athletes from St Andrews and Kinross impressing.

Less than a week after her 10th-place finish at the Scottish Cross-Country Championships, Konig, who attends St Leonards, had the race of her life to secure the bronze medal in the group C girls’ race.

There was another bronze medal for St Leonards thanks to Reiss Marshall, who fought off tough competition in the group B boys’ race to place third.