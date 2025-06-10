Fife Athletic Club excel at Hill of Tarvit race

Logan Rees was victorious (Pic by Pete Bracegirdle)

Fife Athletic Club members finished first, second and third at the five-mile multi terrain out and back Hill of Tarvit race, on the mansion and garden estate of the same name in Ceres.

Logan Rees won in 32:44, pushed closely by clubmate Lewis Rodgers who was second in 32:51, with Ruan Van Rensburg third in 33:14. The race offered a challenging mix of bridle paths, road and foothpaths.

There were also impressive top 10 rankings for Jamie Lessels (5th and 34:08), Thomas Robertson (6th and 35:27) and Simon Annetts (9th and 35:57).

Eliza Konig was first female and 16th overall in 38:53, with clubmate Tim Kinnaird (17th and 39:15) in hot pursuit.

Fife AC's Janet Dickson, female winner at Strathearn Marathon

There were strong runs produced by Fife AC trio Stephen Dickson (26th and 39:57), Vince MacPherson (27th and 40:12) and Dave Clark (28th and 40:18).

Heather Anderson was third female and 33rd overall in 41:06, while Rhona Van Rensburg was first female 50-59 and only one place and five seconds behind Anderson in 41:11.

Jennifer Spence (35th and 42:09) was the first female senior.

Roger Rees (38th and 43:02), was first male 70, with Tony Martin (41st and 43:43) and John MacPherson (42nd and 42:53) also in fine form.

There were also successful runs produced by Merce Torres (53rd and 45:58), Neil Gray (54th and 46:03), David Cowan (55th and 46:13), Neill Mitchell (56th and 46:16) and Clive Roberts (66th and 48:05). Innes Bracegirdle was first female 60 and 85th overall in 52:31.

At the 2025 edition of the Kilmarnock-based flat and fast Roon the Toon 10k, Kirkcaldy Wizard Valerie Symon ran a fantastic PB of 51:44.

Fife AC runners also competed in the My Name Is Doddie Foundation 5k and 10k races staged by Blast Running and legends of Scottish rugby in memory of the late George Wilson "Doddie" Weir OBE, the 61-cap Scotland rugby union international who passed away in 2022 from Motor Neurone Disease.

In the 10k, Bryce Aitken was second male 60 and 28th overall in 41:48, with Sandra Aitken first female 60 and 68th overall in 51:07.

In the 5k, Nigel Hetherington was first male 60 and 36th overall in 24:36, while David Shepherd was second male 60 and 43rd overall in 25:35.

It was a glorious weekend for Fife Athletic Club's Janet Dickson, who achieved an excellent course PB of 3:10:37 in the undulating Strathearn Marathon, a road race in Comrie in the scenic Perthshire countryside.

Dickson also took home the prize for first female, winning the women’s race and finishing a lofty seventh overall.

Also competing in this race was Kirkcaldy Wizard Lynn Whisker, who achieved a superb time of 4:07:50.

Elsewhere, Fife AC’s Christian Harding took on the challenge of the 50 mile Ultra Scotland event.

This competition was hosted by GB Ultras, staging both 50 and 100-mile races.

This race took place in the Scottish Borders across the beautiful Southern Upland Way and incorporated some of the most scenic trails in Britain, including the ascent of Benbrake, Gateshaw Rig, Lowther Hill (701m) and Minch Moor.

The race also took in wonderful trails at the Daer Reservoir, Three Brethren and St Mary’s loch.

Harding completed the 50-mile distance in a fantastic time of 13 hours, 18 minutes and 19 seconds to finish an overall 28th and fourth in his age group.

And, taking part in the inaugural Ayrshire Coast Sunset Ultra, seasoned ultra specialists Craig Stokes and Sean Brown took on the 31-mile distance relay together, completing legs of just over 15.5 miles each.

Stokes and Brown formed the team of ‘Salt n Sauce’ and managed to finish as the first relay team home, with a brilliant combined time of 4 hours, 31 minutes and 38 seconds.