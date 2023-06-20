A group of Kirkcaldy Wizards runners are pictured after completed the Glenrothes 10k race

Clubmate Ben Kinninmonth achieved 35:38 for fifth overall, with Fife AC duo Carter Taylor and Kevin Wallace sixth and seventh respectively in 36:10 and 36:21.

This author Rolf Gunnemann achieved a 27-second 10k PB in 27:07, which saw yours truly finish eighth overall, with Daniel Hale in the top 10 on 37:14.

Other results were: 22 Dave Clark 40:41, 28 Graeme Syme 42:12, 31 Gary Whitton 43:40, 33 Ryan Campbell-Hodge 43:58, 36 Colin Brown 44:13, 46 Paul Leishman 45:29, 48 Andrew Ritchie 45:42, 50 Zoey Johnston 45:53, 62 Jimmy Robertson 47:27, 68 Calum Reid 48:00, 100 Paul Sutherland 50:30, 111 Graeme Barker 51:05, 113 Stuart Goodfellow 51:27, 132 John Smith 53:04, 141 James Stewart 53:46, 144 Sandra Aitken 54:05, 154 Graham Keddie 54:32, 173 Amie Shand 55:19, 174 Chris Payne 55:30, 175 Leonard Rhone 55:35, 191 John Ritchie 57:04, 202 Donald Lothian 57:58, 206 Jillian Stevenson 58:11, 209 David Shepherd 58:26, 210 Keith Traill 58:31, 214 Vivienne Stewart 59:00, 226 Ian Simmons 59:32, 227 Cheryl Peebles 59:37, 228 Nicky Sutherland 59:40, 230 George MacDonald 59:49, 236 Elaine Masterton 1:00:26, 238 Paul McGlynn 1:00:42, 257 Mollie Turner 1:01:44, 258 Shona Turner 1:01:54, 274 Jim Paterson 1:03:53, 277 Brian Adams 1:03:59, 298 Jacqueline Cairns 1:07:25, 303 Carol Budd 1:07:47, 309 Tammy Hope 1:07:59, 316 Jackie MacDougall 1:10:13, 321 Claire Jurecki 1:10:37, 322 Kenneth Jennings 1:10:41 and 357 Sharon Murphy 1:25:59.

Alison McGill doing West Highland Way Ultra

Meanwhile, founder Kirkcaldy Wizards member and former coach Alison McGill, now of Fife AC, was first female in the daunting West Highland Way Ultra race, a 95-mile test which takes runners from Milngavie Railway Station and travels up hills and through trails, woodland and valleys, all the way north to Fort William.

McGill produced a remarkable performance to complete the race in 19 hours, 2 minutes and 41 seconds, also enough to place seventh overall, a remarkable run completed by an absolute maestro of the ultra distance.

And fellow ultra runner Sean Brown also showed outstanding grit and determination to complete the 46-mile Montane Spine Summer Sprint in 10 hours and 46 minutes to be ninth male and 16th runner overall.

This challenging race takes participants along the Pennine Way, from Edale to Hebden Bridge, and encompasses a mix of trail and fell running, with an overall climb of 6,617 feet.

Reiss Marshall on his way to winning Glenrothes 10k race

Craig Stokes travelled down with Brown to assist him as support crew and be the first to offer congratulations, as all Wizards watched Brown’s tracker dot move with anticipation and beamed with pride at learning the full scale of his accomplishment.

A summary of upcoming Wizards race and social events is: Friday, June 30 - Prom 2 Mile Race; Saturday, July 1 - Vogrie Parkrun Visit; Wednesday, July 5 - Dunnikier Park 5 Mile Race; Friday, July 14 - Open/Social Night.

Training sessions continue on Monday and Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at Beveridge Park.