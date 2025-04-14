Fife Athletic Club pair pipped by Ravenscraig Park two-mile race winner
Winner was Perth Road Runners’ James Waldie in 10:04, with an incredibly close battle for second place between Fife clubmates Ben Kinninmonth and Jamie Lessels seeing both run 10:11 but Kinninmonth crossing the line first to be runner-up.
There were also strong Fife AC performances by Ruan Van Rensburg (5th & 10:18), Yulian Vasiliev (6th & 10:32), second male junior Marcas MacFarlane (7th & 10:37), first male 60 John Thomson (17th & 12:05), Andy Harley (18th & 12:07) and female junior Charlotte Paddison (43rd & 16:58).
Kirkcaldy Wizards were strongly represented too by yours truly Rolf Gunnemann (10th in 11:22), Gary Barclay (11th in 11:26), Chris Kent (33rd in 14:12), Ian Simmons (35th in 14:52), George MacDonald (44th in 17:14) and female junior Brooke Young (47th in 19:49).
Anster Haddies’ Luca Anderson, Orla Gage and Lynne Herd all won their respective age categories, with Luca Anderson first male junior and fourth overall in 10:15.
Orla Gage was first female junior and 24th overall in 12:57 and Lynne Herd won the female 40 age category in 13:15, placing 26th overall. Eric Anderson was 31st in 13:42.
Pitreavie’s best performers were Fraser Harkness (13th & 11:33), first male 50 Des Fitzgerald (19th & 12:12), Chrissie Maitland (22nd & 12:32), Bill Henderson (23rd & 12:46), Thomas Neilson (25th & 13:04), Jack McInnes (30th & 13:38), Anne Halley-Ben-Shabat (37th & 15:38), Derek Duncan (38th & 15:42), Rachael Luff (40th & 16:46), Melanie Sinclair (41st & 16:47), Kenneth McAllister (45th & 17:27), Huw Thomas (46th & 17:37) and female junior Annie Sinclair (49th & 20:09).
PH Racing Club were represented by Aaron Bennett (9th & 11:19), first male 70 Ed Norton (27th & 13:16) and Mark McKenzie (28th & 13:17). Dundee Hawkhill Harriers had first and second female juniors Francesca (20th & 12:15) and Fearne (21st & 12:18) Jarrett and male junior Cillian Sweeney (32nd & 13:47).
Edinburgh AC were represented by Leanne Calder (34th & 14:29) with Cole Gray (15th & 11:40), Annabel Tite (42nd & 16:57) and Paton McIlroy (48th & 19:50) and male senior Ethan Ritchie (29th & 13:34) also doing well.
Kirkcaldy Wizards runners Calum Reid and Niamh Gibbons ventured to Dublin to run the Wexford 10k on Palm Sunday.
Reid finished 44th out of 1,075 athletes with a time of 44:34, while Gibbons achieved a two-minute 10k PB in an excellent 54:09.
Meanwhile, in the Moray Marathon, staging its second event, Lynn Whisker achieved a superb time of 4:01:45 to finish fourth female 50 and 84th overall.
There was a Parkrun PB at the local Kirkcaldy Parkrun for Marcas MacFarlane, who was second in 17:35.
And four Wizards and one Fife Athletic Club runner made the trip to Auldcathie District Parkrun.
Val Symon (25:24), Lindsey Robertson who achieved a course PB (25:59), Carol Batey (26:13), Chris Payne (27:47) and Fiona Walker (30:57) all made the trip.
Adele Cleveley achieved a seven-minute course PB at Forfar Loch Parkrun, with a time of 38:02.
And Helen Reid achieved a course PB of nearly a minute at Loch Leven Parkrun, completing the course in a superb 28:19.
Mark Gowans celebrated a milestone 200th parkrun at Nairn Links Parkrun, marking the occasion with a 26:41 time.
Last Tuesday, April 8, Wizard Nick Brian achieved a 25:59 time in the Edinburgh Meadows 5k, finishing as the first male 70 and setting a course record for the age category.
Brian’s fine display proved to be the starting point for another fine week of running for those of a Fife Athletic Club or Kirkcaldy Wizards persuasion.