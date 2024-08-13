Fife Athletic Club runners and Kirkcaldy Wizards do like to be beside the seaside on Fridays

The start of Friday's last race of the Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife Athletic Club summer series (Photo: John Kinninmonth)

The 2024 edition of Fife Athletic Club’s Ceres 8 road-race took place on Tuesday last week and it was won by the hosts’ Michael Sanderson in a time of 42:56.

First held in 1987, it follows a circular eight-mile route around the village of Ceres and alternates the direction it is run in year on year, going anti-clockwise this time round from the bottom of Teases Road.

Jamie Lessels, another Fife AC member, was runner-up in 44:01 and clubmates of his and Sanderson’s accounted for a further three top-ten places, with Simon Annetts finishing fourth in 46:53, Ruan Van Rensburg fifth in 47:22 and Russell Hall sixth in 47:34.

Four more clubmates made the top 20 – Kevin Wallace placing 14th in 50:40, James Hall 15th in 51:31, Janet Dickson 16th in 52:12, also earning a podium position as first female finisher, and Stephen Dickson 19th in 53:12, a 51-second personal best – and three more were among the first 30 back out of a field of 116. They were Rory Sandilands, 22nd in 53:59; Ailsa Cruickshanks, 25th, and second female, in 54:51; and Paul Harkins, 30th in 56:09, with Andy Harley not too far behind, clocking 56:31 for 34th place.

Fife Athletic Club's Michael Sanderson finished the Ceres 8 road-race first in 44:01 (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)

Kirkcaldy Wizards were represented by Laura Roy and Jill Watson, clocking 1:23:52 and 1:25:47 respectively for 102nd and 103rd places.

The final race of Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife AC’s Friday summer series race took place last week, a one-mile outing along Kirkcaldy Promenade also contested by the likes of Dunfermline’s PH Racing Club, Anster Haddies, Edinburgh Athletic Club and Perth Road Runners.

All of the top-ten finishers achieved sub-five minute mile times, nine of them wearing the colours of Fife AC.

Alistair Gudgin finished in first place in 4:24, with Ben Kinninmonth second in 4:28, Lessels third in 4:30, Thomas Gambino fourth in 4:37, Wallace fifth in 4:41, Van Rensburg sixth in 4:45, Scott McClung seventh in 4:46 in seventh, Jamie Greig eighth in 4:48 and youngster Marcas Macfarlane ninth in a time of 4:49.

Fife Athletic Club's Janet Dickson finished as first female in the Ceres 8 road-race in 52:12 (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)

Wizards Ryan Dunning and Graeme Syme weren’t far outwith the five-minute barrier, placing 14th in 5:15 and 16th in 5:26 respectively, with clubmate Greg Wilson clocking 5:48 for 22nd place.

The Devil o’ the Highlands was first run in 2003, making it the second oldest ultramarathon in Scotland after the West Highland Way race.

It’s a 42-mile point-to-point race from Tyndrum to Fort William, with a total ascent of 6,500ft, and forms part of a Highlands ultra triple crown along with the Highland Fling and the West Highland Way run.

Craig Stokes, one of Wizards’ standout performers of 2024, achieved that triple crown by completing the Devil in a 51-minute personal best of seven hours, 33 minutes and 40 seconds, ranking 56th overall.

Craig Stokes completed the Devil o' the Highlands 42-mile ultra in 7:33:40

He was accompanied by Fife AC’s Christian Harding and Gerhard van Zyl, the former completing the course in eight hours, 13 minutes and 40 seconds for 91st position and the latter clocking eight hours, 44 minutes and 59 seconds to rank 130th.

Wizard Rob Justice, representing Falkland Trail Runners on this occasion, defied cramps from mile 19 onwards to achieve a time of nine hours, eight minutes and 38 seconds to finish 167th.