Fife Athletic Club: Sam burns it up at para cross event in Nottingham

Rory Sandilands (right) completed the John Muir Way 50k Ultramarathon in five hours

Fife Athletic Club's Sam Fernando won last weekend’s Nottingham Cross Challenge 4km para cross-country race at Woolaton Park in 14:21, at an event forming part of the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships, writes Rolf Gunnemann.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, clubmate Katie Sandilands qualified for the senior women’s 800m final at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena by running 2:19.90 in her heat. Mazy Stewart ran 30.99 seconds in the under-17 women's 200m heats, with Josef Ingram managing 52.97 seconds in the senior men's 400m heats before running 24.12 seconds in the 200m heats.

Lewis Rodgers was the fastest Fife AC competitor at the Inverness Half Marathon, running 1:05:47 for sixth place. Alistair Gudgin ran 1:09:56 for 19th, with Michael Sanderson (1:11:55 for 30th), Jamie Lessels (42nd in 1:13:27), Ben Kinninmonth (1:15:00), Ruan Van Rensburg (1:17:16) and Marcas MacFarlane (1:18:12), Russell Hall (1:18:03), Tom Gough (1:18:21), Yulian Vasiliev (1:19:10) and Jenny Selman (seventh fastest female in 1:19:24) also competing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme McDowall was home in 1:22:35, with other runners including Jamie Greig (1:24:43), Halina Rees (1:25:03), James Hall (1:25:10), Lee Wilson (1:25:19), Janet Dickson (1:27:19), Stephen Dickson (1:28:57), first male 70 Tony Martin (1:32:28), Simon Jeynes (1:37:53), second female 60 Hilary Ritchie (1:38:31), Jimmy Robertson (1:39:50) and Keren MacPherson (1:40:04).

Andy Harley ran 1:33:48 at the Lisbon Half Marathon, while Rory Sandilands finished the John Muir Ultra 50k in 5 hours 29 seconds.