Fife Athletic Club star Ben Sandilands clocks new T20 1500m world record

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 12th Aug 2025, 11:56 BST
Ben after winning Paralympic gold (Pic Pamela Robson)placeholder image
Reigning Paralympics men’s T20 1500m champion Ben Sandilands achieved yet another fantastic landmark in his astonishing career last weekend when he set a new world record over this category and distance.

Fife Athletic Club star Sandilands, who had just turned 22 years old two days earlier, celebrated this milestone in wonderful style by clocking 3:44.90 when finishing second at last Friday’s Manchester Trafford Grand Prix 1500m B race, at an event organised by the British Milers Club.

Sandilands, who is coached by Steve Doig, is currently preparing to defend his T20 1500m title at the World Para Championships in India from September 27 to October 5.

He made headlines around the world last September when triumphing in the Paralympics T20 1500m final in a then world record time of 3:45.40 in Paris, bursting clear in the final 200m to win from second-placed Portuguese athlete Sandro Baessa.

