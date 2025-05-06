Fife Athletic Club star Ben Sandilands excels on 5000m track debut

Fife AC's Ben Sandilands is pictured after his fine run in Manchester

Fife Athletic Club star Ben Sandilands competed in his first ever track 5000m, on behalf of his college SRUC Elmwood Campus, at Monday’s British Universities and Colleges Championships in Manchester.

Last year’s Paralympics T20 1500m gold medal winner finished seventh in the men’s final in an excellent time of 14:20.14 at Manchester Regional Arena.

The previous day, Sandilands’ clubmate Andrew Thomson had successfully raced to a World University Games standard, achieving a blistering 1:05:45 time at the Glasgow Parks Half Marathon.

Elsewhere last weekend, Glenn Barclay ran 3:03:31 in the Stuc' a Chroin hill race, finishing 160th overall.

Stephen Dickson (left), Glenn Barclay (centre) and Paul Harkins (right) all competed in the Stuc' a Chroin Scottish Hill Running Championships race

Stephen Dickson crossed the finish line in 3:18:37 for 215th, with other Fife AC positions being Graham Kirby (3:45:50 for 281st), Tania Wilson (3:52:32 for 292nd) and Paul Harkins (4:20:19 for 327th).

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Fife AC youngster Marcas MacFarlane finished first in 18:35, with Hachem Jedu hot on his heels in second in a PB of 18:38.

Fife AC youngster Nellie Luxford was first female in 19:41, with Fiona Mosley third female in a PB of 22:56.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, Luke Fleming finished first at Lochore Meadows Parkrun in 18:37.

Fife competitors Lynn Godsell, Valerie Symon and Elaine Masterton

There were also good performances by David Shepherd (27:05), Kirsty Dewar (27:26), Keith Traill (29:35), Alan Wise (30:03) and Anne Marie Caira (41:59).

Jamie Lessels made it at hat-trick of Fife first placed finishes at Loch Leven Parkrun, doing so with a blistering 16:53.

It was almost a clean sweep of Fife Parkrun victories by Fifers, as Carter Taylor finished first at Dunfermline Parkrun in 17:03, making it four out of five.

It was a successful day out for the Turner family at Dunfermline Parkrun as Mollie (26:45), Shona (28:05) and Nickie (29:43) all achieved course PBs, with Fiona Walker (31:54) also competing.

Several Kirkcaldy Wizards made the trip to Aberfeldy for the new FeldyRoo Fitness Trail Parkrun. Stephen Horrocks-Birss (19:26), Calum Reid (20:35), Niamh Gibbons (27:09), Helen Reid (27:17), Claire Jurecki (32:11) and Michaela Sullivan (51:46) earned a finisher's token.

Fife AC's Nigel Hetherington ran 1:20:58 in the Tay Ten road race to finish top 10 in male 60 and 99th overall.

Kirkcaldy Wizard Elaine Masterton managed a 10-mile PB of 1:22:22 for seventh in her age category and 105th overall.

Fife AC's Angela Malcolm ran 1:25:36 for 131st, with Kirkcaldy Wizards Valerie Symon (PB of 1:26:25 for 140th), Lynn Godsell (PB of 1:41:42 for 232nd), Claire Jurecki (1:56:51 for 273rd) and Melanie Newsome and Sarah Mathieson, who finished together in 2:00:12, there too.

After running a 5k PB of 19:37 at Edinburgh Parkrun, Jordan Clark had a 10k PB of 42:20 in the Newhaven 10k, where other times were – Leanne Reid (PB of 53:01), Sharron Wilson (1:06) and Sandra Pirie and Isobel Louden, who finished together in 1:09.

In the Tiree 10k, Wizard Carol Budd ran 1:05:58, with Ben Laing (19:32) doing Edinburgh Parkrun and Mark Gowans (29:28) running Portobello Parkrun.

At Livingston Parkrun, Christine Wilson ran a PB of 23:40, where Flora (28:53) and Alexander (28:54) Louden and Adele Cleveley (36:27) also ran.

Ruan Van Rensburg won Drumchapel Parkrun in 17:38, with Robert

Sparks first at Fort William Parkrun in 16:27.

Anna Dalglish (19:49) was second female at Victoria Parkrun in Glasgow, while Innes Bracegirdle (26:10), Lindsey (28:14) and Erin (30:06) Robertson and Kerith George-Briant (43:37) at Camperdown Parkrun in Dundee.

Amie Shand (24:34) did University of Stirling Parkrun.

Stewart Davidson (36:04) and Jennifer Hodgson (45:16) completed West Links Parkrun in Arbroath, John Morris (24:31) did Forfar Loch Parkrun and Kieran Forsyth (27:41) ran Erskine Waterfront Parkrun.

Addy Gerrard (21:37) completed Aberdeen Parkrun, David Place (22:30) did Town Moor Parkrun in Newcastle and Craig Thomson (24:42) ran Ury Riverside Parkrun in Inverurie.

Laura (31:37) and Mike (37:23) completed Skinadin Parkrun on the Isle of Skye.

Erin (29:51) and Heather (33:25) Kinninmonth made the most of a trip to Copenhagen to complete Fælledparken Parkrun.

Claire Doak (30:18) continued her world tour by completing Walvis Bay Parkrun in Namibia.