Fife Athletic Club star Logan Rees wins Cupar five-mile road race

Champion Logan Rees (Pic Pete Bracegirdle)

Last Saturday’s Fife Athletic Club Cupar five-mile road race was won by Fife AC’s Logan Rees in 23:11.

Clubmate Simon Annetts was fourth in 26:21, with Carter Taylor sixth in 26:31 and Ben Kinninmonth seventh in 26:32. Fife AC pair Ryan Dunning (32nd & 30:07) and Graeme McDowall (33rd & 37:09) also shone.

Other times were: Tim Kinnaird (47th & 32:23); Bryce Aitken (second male 60 and 52nd overall in 32:46); Neil Millar (55th & 33:12); Craig Stokes (59th & 33:31, first Kirkcaldy Wizard); Eoghan Maguire (63rd & 34:06); Mirelle Captieux (64th & 34:11); John MacPherson (68th & 34:53); Laura Muir (70th & 35:21); Stuart Goodfellow (77th & 36:43) and Greg Wilson (79th & 36:47).

Wizard Jimmy Robertson (86th & 37:25) was hotly pursued by clubmate Vikki Laing (87th & 37:31), with John Kinninmonth (93rd & 37:51); Kasia Szafarz (95th & 37:55) behind.

Hanna Andrejczuk was first female (Pic Pete Bracegirdle)

Fife AC’s Vinnie Atkinson and Christine Wilson (105th & 106th, 38:57) ran together. Other times were: Christopher Kent (107th & 39:00); Michelle Johnstone (110th & 39:06); Heather Finlayson (112th & 39:52); Keith Bonthrone (118th & 40:39); Sandra Aitken (second female 60 in 120th & 41:05); Karen Richards (123rd in PB of 41:29); Sue Armstrong (131st & 42:42); George MacDonald (143rd & 45:02); Jillian Stevenson (147th & 46:04); Helen Reid (150th & 46:57) and Fiona Walker (157th & 48:23).

In the 41st Alloa Half Marathon, Fife AC's Annabel Simpson was first female in 1:15:22.

Sheena Logan was first female 40 in 1:21:56, fighting off Giffnock North's Yvonne McNairn (1:22:01).

Andrew Neenan was in impressive form, running 1:36:16. Kirkcaldy Wizard George MacLeod produced a strong display to run 1:39:19.

Fife AC and Kirkcaldy Wizards runners who took part in the Cupar 5 race

Stuart MacDonald ran a PB of 1:42:30, with Harry Godson crossing the line in 1:55:48. Wife Marie Godson ran 2:19:31.

Across the pond, Fife AC's Daniel Hale achieved a fantastic time of 1:24:06 at the New York Half Marathon.

In the Callander 10k, Fife AC's Eliza McLachlan ran 58:55 and Wizard Claire Jurecki was home in 1:07:55.

Wizards John Ritchie (29:39) and Sharron Wilson (31:04) took part in the Supernova Kelpies 5k race on Saturday night at the Helix Park in Falkirk.