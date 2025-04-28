Fife Athletic Club stars in action at London Marathon

Ryan Gray (left) and Lee Wilson ran the London Marathon

Kirkcaldy lads and Fife Athletic Club members Ryan Gray and Lee Wilson ran superbly at last weekend’s London Marathon to raise £1,330 for Andy Man's Club, a vital lifeline for male mental wellbeing.

Gray achieved an outstanding four-minute PB time of 3:06:24 and Wilson was also in fantastic form when completing the race in 3:14:17.

Lewis Rodgers ran the fastest Fife AC London time by a considerable distance, an awe inspiring 2:23:21 which saw him earn a lofty 41st ranking.

There were outstanding sub three-hour marathons achieved in London by Jenny Selman (2:52:06), Sheena Logan (2:56:40) and Thomas Gough (2:57:29).

Janet Dickson (3:19:28) was another Fifer in fine fettle, while Fife AC's Hilary Ritchie finished in the 60-64 female top 10 in 3:34:45.

There was also a strong showing by Ailsa Cruickshanks (3:44:40). Among competing Kirkcaldy Wizards, Audrey Wilson ran 4:19:56, Amie Shand achieved a PB of 4:40:08 and there were also strong displays by Carol Kirk (4:51:33), Dorota Park (4:59:20) and Chris Payne (5:27:33).

Elsewhere, Fife AC's Graeme McDowall finished sixth in the 50-54 open AG category at the European Duathlon Championships in Rumia, Poland.

After a 5k PB of 17:46, McDowall did a 20km cycle of 33:07 and a final 2.5km lap of 8:58 for a final finishing time of 1:01:01.

At the Devil O'The Highlands race up 198m in Tyndrum, Fife AC's Alison McGill was first female and 13th overall in 6:18:49, while Paul Frape knocked 55 minutes off his previous PB by coming home in 9:05:25.

Fife AC's Stephen McEwan crossed the line in 9:14:23, and Wizard Maggie Justice completed the distance in 9:32:35.

And Fife runners Stuart Goodfellow (1:46:50), Jenni Alexander (1:49:01), Colin Brown (1:49:09), Cheryl Peebles (2:10:10) and Fiona McIntyre (2:20:32) all ran at the Barry Buddon Half Marathon.

Also, Jacqueline Cairns completed the Balmoral 10k in 1:16:46. Grandson Oliver Cairns completed the MPH Primary Schools Run 1.5k in 7:09, finishing 46th out of 385 in his category and 64th out of 732 junior athletes competing overall.

Graeme Syme was home in a 10-minute PB of 3:15:14, with Ryan Campbell-Hodge (4:07:32), Karen 'Coach K' Richards and fellow coach Michelle Johnstone (4:21:42) demonstrating the value of teamwork ahead of Chloe Newton (4:23:47), Selina Skivington (4:33:40), Nicky Sutherland (4:40:40), Eoin McKinney (4:42:34), Heather Smart (5:07:32) and Nicky McGregor (5:07:34) also excelling.

Other runners included Neil Stirling (5:21:11), Shona Ross and the mother-daughter team of Kerry and Dana McGregor (5:48:49).

Further afield, Fife AC's Daniel Hale completed the Hamburg Marathon in 3:11:15.

The Dalgety Bay 10k was won by Fife AC's Andrew Thomson in 32:32 time, with clubmate Marcas MacFarlane (38:15) in eighth.

Other times were: Stephen Clark (40:08, second male 50); Shannan Brown (41:41, second female); Andrew Neenan (43:41); Jimmy Robertson (48:29); Neil Smart (49:33); Fiona Mosley (50:51); Christopher Kent (51:34); Andy Ballantyne (52:20); Leanne Reid (59:06); Christopher Murphy, plus Leanne and Heather McIntosh (59:17); Jillian Stevenson (62:15); Jim O'Neill (62:57); Susan Thores (65:52); Blythe Marshall (66:19); Sharron Wilson (68:22); Dougie Smart (76:12) and Claire Jurecki (77:16).

At Forth Ultra relay, the 'Kdy Ultras' team of Lucy Stevenson and mother and daughters of Shona, Cara and Mollie were fourth female team of four in 7:20:52.

Ultra Violets (Marion McClung, Elaine Masterton, Lynn Godsell and Vivienne Stewart) were sixth female team in 7:24:53.

Blister Sisters (Claire Thomson, Lara Brown, Maxine Lee and Carol Batey) finished seventh in 8:17:34.

The Whizzing Wizards, a dynamic duo of Lindsey Robertson and Kasia Szafarz, finished as third female team of two in 8:05:21.