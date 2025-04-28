Fife Athletic Club stars in action at London Marathon
Gray achieved an outstanding four-minute PB time of 3:06:24 and Wilson was also in fantastic form when completing the race in 3:14:17.
Lewis Rodgers ran the fastest Fife AC London time by a considerable distance, an awe inspiring 2:23:21 which saw him earn a lofty 41st ranking.
There were outstanding sub three-hour marathons achieved in London by Jenny Selman (2:52:06), Sheena Logan (2:56:40) and Thomas Gough (2:57:29).
Janet Dickson (3:19:28) was another Fifer in fine fettle, while Fife AC's Hilary Ritchie finished in the 60-64 female top 10 in 3:34:45.
There was also a strong showing by Ailsa Cruickshanks (3:44:40). Among competing Kirkcaldy Wizards, Audrey Wilson ran 4:19:56, Amie Shand achieved a PB of 4:40:08 and there were also strong displays by Carol Kirk (4:51:33), Dorota Park (4:59:20) and Chris Payne (5:27:33).
Elsewhere, Fife AC's Graeme McDowall finished sixth in the 50-54 open AG category at the European Duathlon Championships in Rumia, Poland.
After a 5k PB of 17:46, McDowall did a 20km cycle of 33:07 and a final 2.5km lap of 8:58 for a final finishing time of 1:01:01.
At the Devil O'The Highlands race up 198m in Tyndrum, Fife AC's Alison McGill was first female and 13th overall in 6:18:49, while Paul Frape knocked 55 minutes off his previous PB by coming home in 9:05:25.
Fife AC's Stephen McEwan crossed the line in 9:14:23, and Wizard Maggie Justice completed the distance in 9:32:35.
And Fife runners Stuart Goodfellow (1:46:50), Jenni Alexander (1:49:01), Colin Brown (1:49:09), Cheryl Peebles (2:10:10) and Fiona McIntyre (2:20:32) all ran at the Barry Buddon Half Marathon.
Also, Jacqueline Cairns completed the Balmoral 10k in 1:16:46. Grandson Oliver Cairns completed the MPH Primary Schools Run 1.5k in 7:09, finishing 46th out of 385 in his category and 64th out of 732 junior athletes competing overall.
Graeme Syme was home in a 10-minute PB of 3:15:14, with Ryan Campbell-Hodge (4:07:32), Karen 'Coach K' Richards and fellow coach Michelle Johnstone (4:21:42) demonstrating the value of teamwork ahead of Chloe Newton (4:23:47), Selina Skivington (4:33:40), Nicky Sutherland (4:40:40), Eoin McKinney (4:42:34), Heather Smart (5:07:32) and Nicky McGregor (5:07:34) also excelling.
Other runners included Neil Stirling (5:21:11), Shona Ross and the mother-daughter team of Kerry and Dana McGregor (5:48:49).
Further afield, Fife AC's Daniel Hale completed the Hamburg Marathon in 3:11:15.
The Dalgety Bay 10k was won by Fife AC's Andrew Thomson in 32:32 time, with clubmate Marcas MacFarlane (38:15) in eighth.
Other times were: Stephen Clark (40:08, second male 50); Shannan Brown (41:41, second female); Andrew Neenan (43:41); Jimmy Robertson (48:29); Neil Smart (49:33); Fiona Mosley (50:51); Christopher Kent (51:34); Andy Ballantyne (52:20); Leanne Reid (59:06); Christopher Murphy, plus Leanne and Heather McIntosh (59:17); Jillian Stevenson (62:15); Jim O'Neill (62:57); Susan Thores (65:52); Blythe Marshall (66:19); Sharron Wilson (68:22); Dougie Smart (76:12) and Claire Jurecki (77:16).
At Forth Ultra relay, the 'Kdy Ultras' team of Lucy Stevenson and mother and daughters of Shona, Cara and Mollie were fourth female team of four in 7:20:52.
Ultra Violets (Marion McClung, Elaine Masterton, Lynn Godsell and Vivienne Stewart) were sixth female team in 7:24:53.
Blister Sisters (Claire Thomson, Lara Brown, Maxine Lee and Carol Batey) finished seventh in 8:17:34.
The Whizzing Wizards, a dynamic duo of Lindsey Robertson and Kasia Szafarz, finished as third female team of two in 8:05:21.
