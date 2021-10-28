Fife Athletic Club women celebrate best ever finish

Fife AC senior women's team

Fife AC’s senior women’s team of Jenny Selman, Megan Crawford, Annabel Simpson and Sheena Logan secured team silver behind the Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds and ahead of the Glasgow University Hares and Hounds.

After a string of top five performances, it was the team’s best ever result at the event.

Jenny and Annabel ran the fourth and fifth fastest individual legs of the day, covering the 4k course in 13.22 and 13.29 respectively.

In the same race, Michelle Johnstone, Michaela McLean and Louise Provan were 10th V40 women’s team and Sue Armstrong, Innes Bracegirdle and Margaret Martin were fifth V50 women’s team.

The senior men’s ‘A’ team of Ben Sandilands, Tristan Rees, Craig Morris and Lewis Rodgers placed an excellent seveth in a highly competitive senior men’s race, which saw the podium positions go to Central AC ‘B’, Central AC ‘B’ and Inverclyde AC.

In the same race, James Hall, Mike MacDonald, Alex Jarrett and Dave Clark placed 11th V40 team.

In the junior boys’ race, Fife AC’s ‘A’ team of Finch Geary (U13), Archie Suttie (U15) and Struan Bennett (U17) placed 17th.

On the third and final leg, Struan ran the third fastest individual leg of the day when taking the team from 27th to 17th.