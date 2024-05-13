Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards:

Kirkcaldy Wizards who took part in the Loch Leven Half Marathon

Last weekend’s Loch Leven Half Marathon, organised by Kinross Road Runners and chosen as the 2024 East District Half Marathon Championship race, featured a brilliant performance by Fife Athletic Club ace Carter Taylor who was sixth in 1:18:26.

This author Rolf Gunnemann was eighth in 1:19:39, with Janet Dickson first female 40 in 1:28:26, Tony Martin first male 70 in 1:35:21 and Margaret Martin first female 60 in 1:49:58.

Other Fife athletes’ results were: 67 Greg Milne 1:31:09, 68 Ruan Van Rensburg 1:31:12, 89 Andy Harley 1:34:19, 93 Hendrik Van Rensburg 1:34:26, 142 Andrew Ritchie 1:39:13, 195 John McIntyre Junior 1:43:25, 198 Dale Robertson 1:43:44, 200 Keren MacPherson 1:43:49, 270 Christian Harding 1:49:04, 321 Stephen Wilson 1:51:50, 348 Lindsey Robertson 1:53:26, 396 Kasia Safarz 1:55:57, 418 Heather Watson 1:57:47, 424 Shirley Bremner 1:58:21, 495 Ian Simmons 2:03:56, 502 Elaine Masterton 2:04:28, 534 Diane Selkirk 2:07:22, 555 Carol Kirk 2:08:22, 561 Leonard Rhone 2:08:46, 564 Sarah Barrie 2:09:36, 609 Cheryl Peebles 2:13:42, 624 Craig Thomson 2:14:52, 626 Lynne Whisker 2:15:18, 662 Shona Turner 2:21:35, 717 Mollie Turner 2:33:19.

Three Fife AC runners took on the challenge of The Lap, a 47-mile trail-based ultra in the Lake District, which sees participants circumnavigate Lake Windermere, England's largest and most iconic lake.

Lalande, Wallace and Johnstone in Lake District before The Lap

In sweltering heat, Kevin Wallace produced a superb performance to finish 34th overall in 10 hours, 55 minutes and 29 seconds.

There was also an excellent display by Hilary Lalande, 6th V40 lady in 11 hours, 21 minutes and 47 seconds. And coach Michelle Johnstone was also inspirational, crossing the finish line in 14 hours, 34 minutes and 50 seconds.

At last Wednesday evening’s 8km Dumyat Hill Race on the grounds of the University of Stirling campus, Stephen Dickson produced a powerful run to finish in 49:34, with Kirkcaldy Wizards ladies Flora Louden and Cara Murdoch finishing in 1:02:23 and 1:06:10 respectively.

Tom Gough was fastest Fife AC runner in the second Fife AC midweek series race of the summer series, over 4.5 miles at Strathkinness, finishing third in 27:06.

Stephen Dickson at summit of Dumyat Hill Race (Pic Studio VHF)

Other Fife AC results were: 5 Simon Anetts 27:42, 10 Vince MacPherson 29:08, 12 Rory Sandilands 29:16, 15 Rhona Van Rensburg 29:54, 18 Hendrik Van Rensburg 30:17, 23 Andy Harley 30:43, 26 Heather Anderson 31:10, 27 Paul Harkins 31:13, 29 Ailsa Cruickshanks 31:17, 41 John MacPherson 34:02, 42 Hilary Ritchie 34:15, 54 Keren Macpherson 35:36, 56 Mercè Torres 35:57, 61 Margaret Martin 36:51, 62 Graeme Barker 36:54, 67 Simon Fox 37:24, 77 Gary Barker 39:24, 88 Jocelyn Scott Fife 45:17, 100 Kenneth McLeod 52:17.

Stephen Dickson also ran the 12.6km Ben Lomond hill race, setting off from and finishing at Rowarderran.

The West District Hill Running Championship race had a steep climb of 960m and was challenging and technical, it being easy to trip on the rocky descent.