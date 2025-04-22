Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Annabel’s lofty finish at Flat N’ Fast 4 run in Linlithgow

Annabel Simpson, female champion of the Flat N' Fast 5k in Linlithgow (Pic courtesy of Stride Athletics' Facebook page)

Fife Athletic Club star Annabel Simpson was crowned ladies champion at last weekend’s Flat N' Fast 4 event in Linlithgow.

Simpson’s excellent time of 16:12 was just one of a number of fine performances by Fife AC members at this event.

Andrew Thomson recorded the club’s fastest time of 14:26, with Robert Sparks crossing the line in 14:54, Michael Sanderson home in 15:23 and Sam Fernando finishing in 15:29.

Jamie Lessels followed up his midweek victory in the Craigtoun Chase by producing a 15:53 time, with Oskar Fraser-Krauss running 15:58, Ruan Van Rensburg managing a major PB of 16:05 and under-20 male athlete Luke Fleming doing likewise in 16:49.

Midweek winner Jamie Lessels (Pic Pete Bracegirdle)

Ben Fraser (16:57), Glenn Barclay (17:05), Kerry Gibson (all time 5k PB of 18:42) also excelled, while Ben (2.31.2) and Katie (2.53.9) Sandilands completed a 1km leg each to help their team Vaporfliers finish fifth in the relay event in a combined 10:56.9.

The top three podium places in last weekend’s St Andrews 5 Miles were claimed by Fife AC runners.

Lessels was first in 27:20, Simon Annetts second in 28:12 and Van Rensburg third in 28:24.

Fergus Ingledew was 12th in 30:34, while Eliza Konig was second female and first female under 20, finishing 18th overall in 32:12.

Paul Harkins, Neill Mitchell and Neil Millar at Ben Chonzie hill race

Other Fife AC times were: Stephen Dickson (19th in 32:16), Paul Harkins (32nd in 36:26), John MacPherson (42nd in 38:23), first male 70 Tony Martin (43rd in 38:31), David Place (45th in 38:41), first female 60 Margaret Martin (47th in 40:04), Simon Fox (49th in 40:32), Keith Bonthrone (51st in 41:41), Lee Cessford (57th in 43:28) and Fiona Walker (69th in 51:53).

At the 21.4km Ben Chonzie hill race at Comrie Croft, featuring a daunting climb of 1,140m, Neil Millar ran 2:38:41 for 21st in the male 50 age category and 138th overall. In the same age category, Neill Mitchell was 22nd in his age group and 146th overall in 2:41:23.

Paul Harkins ran 2:50:14 to be 34th male 40 and 162nd overall. And Eleanor Smith was third female 40 in 2:53:42 for 169th overall.

In the approximately 4.5 mile Trail Busters Easter Trail Race, Lee Cessford was 19th in 38:14, with Kirkcaldy Wizards Isobel Louden and Sharron Wilson finishing together in 51:45 and Fife AC's Ally Dunn doing 72:51.

Kevin Wallace and Bryan Innes completed Boston Marathon

Marcas MacFarlane won Kirkcaldy Parkrun in 18:01, with junior Lucas Lafferty running a PB of 20:47 and Nellie Luxford first female in 19:38 and Fiona Mosley third female in 23:03.

Panashe Kwajiya (20:17), Alan Wise (25:34), Kieran Forsyth (27:17), Selina Skivington (27:38), David Shepherd (27:39), Lindsey Robertson (30:00), Erin Robertson (30:06) and Allan Skivington (30:51) all completed Lochore Parkrun, with Lyndsay McKenna (32:15) and Heather Kinninmonth (35:40) doing Loch Leven Parkrun.

Val Symon (26:30) ran Dean Castle Country Parkrun, while Chris Payne & Mark Gowans (30:58) did Oriam Parkrun at Heriot-Watt University.

Lauren Bennet (27:05) did Auldcathie District Parkrun and John Morris (24:32) ran Forfar Loch Parkrun.

Calum (20:47) and Helen (27:21) Reid added the new Cuningar Loop Parkrun to their collection.

Three Wizards Jimmy McIntyre (19:42), Adele Cleveley (38:52) and Jennifer Hodgson (44:00) completed the new FeldyRoo Fitness Trail Parkrun in Aberfeldy.

Claire Jurecki (32:17) ran the Crinan Canal Parkrun in Argyll and Bute.

Further afield, Lewis Thomson (26:06) and Paul Sutherland ventured to Carlisle Parkrun.

Global traveller Claire Doak added Klipspringer Parkrun in Mpumalanga, one of the nine provinces in South Africa, to her list of Parkruns and international flags.

Eric Lalande & Kevin Wallace (21:23) and Laura Muir & Hilary Lalande (25:36) had a shakeout run at Jamaica Pond Parkrun ahead of their upcoming Boston Marathon.

In the Massachusetts city of Boston, famous for M.I.T, Harvard, the Celtics basketball team and Red Sox baseball team, three Fife AC runners earned another star in the Marathon Majors.

Boston is a particularly challenging route, with the infamous Heartbreak Hill.

It was a race where the women's course record was broken by Sharon Lokedi in 2:17:22.

Kevin Wallace produced a fantastic performance, to achieve a time of 3:05:44.

Eric Lalande was also in flying form, producing a 3:12:48 finishing time.

Hilary Lalande was also in inspired form, showing remarkable consistency to cross the finish line in 3:33:39.