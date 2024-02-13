Fife AC runners Karen Richards (left), Paul Harkins, Andy Harley and Michelle Johnstone all ran in the Devilla 15km trail race at Tulliallan Police College,hosted by Carnegie Harriers

Patrick O'Hare was the fastest Fife AC runner, finishing sixth in 55:28. Clubmates Russell Hall (56:24) and Jamie Lessels (56:56) were 11th and 13th respectively.

Andy Harley achieved a one minute and 41 seconds course PB, with a time of 68:55, narrowly pipping Gerhard van Zyl (69:14).

Paul Harkins (71:34) enjoyed a strong run, as did Wizard lady Lynn Whsisker (72:09), Michelle Johnstone (81:46), Wizards Shirley Bremner (86:34) and Diane Selkirk (89:15) and Karen Richards (96:39).

Andy Harley navigating The Bog section of the Devilla Forest 15k (Pic courtesy of Fiona Rennie)

There was also a superb showing for Fife AC lady Fiona Walker (1:45:59).

Ben Kinninmonth achieved a landmark accomplishment in the Devilla 5k race. Not only did he finish in first place in 16:24, but in doing so he set a brand new course record.

Kinninmonth was joined on the podium by Fife AC youngster Matthew Fisher, who finished third in 18:11. Fisher was second male junior, narrowly pipped to first male junior and second place by Arran Ritchie of RTC Warriors, who ran 17:58. Kirkcaldy Wizard Michelle Hart (42:24) also competed in the Devilla 5k race.

At the Newcastle Valentines 10k race, there were landmark runs for Calum Reid and Niamh Gibbons. Reid achieved a 10k PB, with a superb time of 45:15, which also saw him finish in the top 50 in 49th position.

Andy Harley and Paul Harkins running in Devilla Forest during the Devilla 15k

Gibbons took part in her first 10k race and set a pre-race target of sub 60. But she shattered that target by a considerable distance, dipping under 57 minutes in 56:48.

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Fife AC youngster Nellie Luxford was first female in 20:25, setting a new parkrun course PB. Jimmy Robertson was the first Wizard home in 23:47.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, Derek Adamson (39:31) travelled to Lochore Parkrun, Fife AC youngster Eliza Konig (18:51) was first female and third overall at St Andrews Parkrun and Lee Cessford (25:09) ran at Loch Leven Parkrun.

Across the water at Cramond, Judith Arnstein (26:10) enjoyed a strong run at Edinburgh Parkrun. Further north, John Morris (26:40) ran at Forfar Loch Parkrun.

Calum Reid and Niamh Gibbons at the Newcastle Valentines 10k. Calum Reid achieved a 10k PB of 45:15, while Niamh Gibbons ran her first ever 10k race in 56:48.

Venturing south of the border, frequent parkrun tourists Claire Doak (30:16) and Michaela Sullivan (54:59) ventured to Carlisle Park Parkrun in Morpeth.

Mark Gowans (31:35) and Hollie Gowans (45:05) travelled to Buckinghamshire and completed Church Mead Parkrun.

Calum Reid (23:06), Niamh Gibbons (28:59) and Helen Reid (30:23) all bagged new English parkruns at South Shields Parkrun.

This was part of a running double header for Calum and Niamh, who both ran the Newcastle Valentines 10k on Sunday.

Nick Brian (28:25) ran at the Wokingham-based Dinton Pastures Parkrun and Alan Wise (29:22) contested Hockley Woods Parkrun in Essex.