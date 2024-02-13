Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Athletes hit the trail at Tulliallan over 15k
Patrick O'Hare was the fastest Fife AC runner, finishing sixth in 55:28. Clubmates Russell Hall (56:24) and Jamie Lessels (56:56) were 11th and 13th respectively.
Andy Harley achieved a one minute and 41 seconds course PB, with a time of 68:55, narrowly pipping Gerhard van Zyl (69:14).
Paul Harkins (71:34) enjoyed a strong run, as did Wizard lady Lynn Whsisker (72:09), Michelle Johnstone (81:46), Wizards Shirley Bremner (86:34) and Diane Selkirk (89:15) and Karen Richards (96:39).
There was also a superb showing for Fife AC lady Fiona Walker (1:45:59).
Ben Kinninmonth achieved a landmark accomplishment in the Devilla 5k race. Not only did he finish in first place in 16:24, but in doing so he set a brand new course record.
Kinninmonth was joined on the podium by Fife AC youngster Matthew Fisher, who finished third in 18:11. Fisher was second male junior, narrowly pipped to first male junior and second place by Arran Ritchie of RTC Warriors, who ran 17:58. Kirkcaldy Wizard Michelle Hart (42:24) also competed in the Devilla 5k race.
At the Newcastle Valentines 10k race, there were landmark runs for Calum Reid and Niamh Gibbons. Reid achieved a 10k PB, with a superb time of 45:15, which also saw him finish in the top 50 in 49th position.
Gibbons took part in her first 10k race and set a pre-race target of sub 60. But she shattered that target by a considerable distance, dipping under 57 minutes in 56:48.
At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Fife AC youngster Nellie Luxford was first female in 20:25, setting a new parkrun course PB. Jimmy Robertson was the first Wizard home in 23:47.
Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, Derek Adamson (39:31) travelled to Lochore Parkrun, Fife AC youngster Eliza Konig (18:51) was first female and third overall at St Andrews Parkrun and Lee Cessford (25:09) ran at Loch Leven Parkrun.
Across the water at Cramond, Judith Arnstein (26:10) enjoyed a strong run at Edinburgh Parkrun. Further north, John Morris (26:40) ran at Forfar Loch Parkrun.
Venturing south of the border, frequent parkrun tourists Claire Doak (30:16) and Michaela Sullivan (54:59) ventured to Carlisle Park Parkrun in Morpeth.
Mark Gowans (31:35) and Hollie Gowans (45:05) travelled to Buckinghamshire and completed Church Mead Parkrun.
Calum Reid (23:06), Niamh Gibbons (28:59) and Helen Reid (30:23) all bagged new English parkruns at South Shields Parkrun.
This was part of a running double header for Calum and Niamh, who both ran the Newcastle Valentines 10k on Sunday.
Nick Brian (28:25) ran at the Wokingham-based Dinton Pastures Parkrun and Alan Wise (29:22) contested Hockley Woods Parkrun in Essex.
Jennifer Hodgson (38:30) ran at Bushy Parkrun, the location for the first ever Parkrun, in London.