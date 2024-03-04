Fife AC athletes (from left) Steven Bryce, Sam Fernando, Owen Miller and Ben Sandilands were fourth overall at Allan Scally Memorial Road Relays

Fife AC Men's A team of Conor Gourlay (15:02), Alistair Gudgin (15:34), Reiss Marshall (15:08) and Andrew Thomson (15:02) finished third in a combined time of 60:51.

And the Men's B team were were fourth in 1:01:10. Owen Miller (15:06), Sam Fernando (15:42) and Steven Bryce (15:46) and Ben Sandilands (5k PB of 14:36) all run under the T20 classification and train together under coach Steve Doig.

At the Smokies 10 Mile Ladies Road Race, there were some superb displays by Fife AC and Kirkcaldy Wizards stars. Janet Dickson was second overall in the 10-mile race in 1:05:57, with Jennifer Morris (1:37:13), Claire Doak (1:40:37), Christine Jurecki (1:43:05) and Claire Jurecki (1:44:56) also excelling.

Liam Hutson finished in third place at the Bishop Hill Race

Moving onto the Metro Aberdeen 3k, Fife AC’s Ben Kinninmonth was second overall in a 3k PB of 9:15.

At the Cambridge Half Marathon, Greg Wilson achieved 1:44:47, while half marathon debutant Vikki Laing ran 1:55:33.

The opening home parkrun of March in Kirkcaldy saw Marie Godson achieving a PB of 28:11, with other PBs for Leanne Reid (31:47), Pamela Dobson (31:53) and Heather Wishart (31:56).

Fife AC runners claimed first place in the male and female categories at St Andrews Parkrun, with Jamie Lessels home in 17:51 and Eliza Konig running 18:55.

Janet Dickson finished second overall in Arbroath (Pic Pete Bracegirdle)

Further west of Fife at Lochore Meadows, Ryan Campbell-Hodge achieved a course PB of 20:58, on the same day his mum graduated with top honours from Couch to 5k.

There was also an outing for Nick Brian at the same venue, who ran a time of 28:25.

Claire Jurecki (32:25) also ran at Loch Leven Parkrun.

There was also a parkrun outing for Wizards Calum and Helen Reid, as well as yours truly.

Vikki Laing competed in her first half marathon in Cambridge

This author Rolf Gunnemann achieved a 27-second 5k PB, with a time of 17:15, for third overall.

Calum Reid ran 20:59 for 21st overall and there was also another impressive run by rising star Helen Reid, who achieved a sub-28 milestone at another new venue, with a time of 27:49.

Elsewhere, Sam Forsberg (37:19) and Adele Clevely (39:30) ventured to Springburn Parkrun and Judith Arnstein (26:45) ran at Rutland Water Parkrun.

Greg Wilson (25:45) and Vikki Laing (27:53) made the most of a trip to Cambridge by bagging a parkrun in a new location, running the Coldham's Common Parkrun.

Derek Adamson (36:40) and Jennifer Hodgson (40:09) ran the University of Stirling Parkrun, while Alan Wise (27:28) ran Holyrood Parkrun and Carol Budd produced a sub-30 parkrun of 29:49 at Edinburgh Parkrun.

John McIntyre Senior ran 35:25 at Faskally Forest Parkrun, while Claire Doak (29:50) completed Carlingwark Loch Parkrun in the Borders, a landmark parkrun for Doak as