Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Ben Kinninmonth wins 4.5-mile Badass Trail Race in East Wemyss

Ben Kinninmonth won Badass East Wemyss Trail Race

Fife Athletic Club star Ben Kinninmonth ran a blistering 28:18 to win Sunday’s 4.5-mile Badass Trail Race in East Wemyss.

Kinninmonth was joined on the podium by clubmate Andy Harley, who finished second in 31:25.

Kirkcaldy Wizards’ Lee Cessford was 11th in 37:27, while there were also strong runs for Fife AC ladies Michelle Johnstone (38:13) and Lindsey Robertson (40:09).

Nickie Turner completed the course in 42:57, Shirley Bremner (43:46) and Diane Selkirk (43:47) ran together and junior runner Erin Robertson ran 44:22.

Kirkcaldy Wizards who took part in the 4.5 mile Badass East Wemyss Trail Race

Shona Turner (45:06), Nicky Sutherland (45:07) and Keith Traill (45:09) produced strong runs, Rebecca Milne (45:27) represented the Wizards and Kerry McGregor (46:11) and Nicky McGregor (46:24) were also in fine form.

Laura Roy (47:57), Heather Wishart (49:31), Sharron Wilson (52:16), Eric Stenhouse(52:19) and Jacqueline Cairns (52:28) completed the line-up.

Last Thursday, Fife AC and Kirkcaldy Wizards ventured to Perth to run the 6.4km Kinnoull Hill Race, hosted by Perth Strathtay harriers and with an overall climb of 250m.

Kinninmonth was third overall in 28:03, with Alison Sutherland third female in 35:53.

Calum Reid completed Karpendonkse Plas Parkrun in Eindhoven

Glenn Barclay was 11th in 30:36, while Stephen Dickson ran 33:24 and Andy Harley did a 39-second course PB of 35:08. Margaret Martin ran 40:32, with Cara Murdoch managing 43:05 and coach Gary Barker 43:44.

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, there was a PB of 24:16 for Chris Kent, while Fife AC youngster Nellie Luxford was first female and second overall in 19:47.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, several Wizards made the trip to Lochore Meadows, where Jimmy Robertson achieved a course PB of 22:29 at Lochore Parkrun.

There were also strong runs by Claire Sandilands (25:31), Lindsey Robertson (28:00), Lesley Wallace (38:17), Sam Forsberg (39:27) and Adele Cleveley (41:45).

The Bacon Rollers social group did 9.5 miles around Kirkcaldy

Lyndsay McKenna (35:09) paced her friend Rob Mooney to his first ever 5k, in which he shattered his sub-40 target with minutes to spare with a time of 35:09. Jake Sandilands, representing Fife AC, achieved 21:47.

Harry (22:52) and Marie (29:27) Godson made the trip to Craigtoun Park for St Andrews Parkrun.

Elsewhere, Calum Reid (21:29) and Helen Reid (30:19) made the trip to Livingston Parkrun.

Reid also flew to the Netherlands and completed a second parkrun on Monday morning, running the Karpendonkse Plas Parkrun in Eindhoven in 21:14.

Heather Finlayson (25:11) made the trip to the grounds of Heriot-Watt University for the trail-based Oriam Parkrun.

Lynn Godsell (29:21) did Elder Parkrun in Glasgow, John Morris (24:25) ran Forfar Loch Parkrun and Jennifer Hodgson (44:31) ran at Stonehaven.

Judith Arnstein (28:41) completed Thornam Walks Parkrun in Suffolk, while Claire Doak (29:48) did Zegerplas Parkrun in Alphen aan den Rijn in the Netherlands.