Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Ben Kinninmonth's cracking effort in 6.5km capital run

Fife AC's Ben Kinninmonthon podium after winning the Kilomathon 6.5km race in Edinburgh

Fife Athletic Club star Ben Kinninmonth won last weekend’s Edinburgh Kilomathon 6.5km race in 22:15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clubmate Matthew Fisher ran 50:57 in the event’s 13.1km race for 34th, with Stuart Goodfellow (1:05:03), Michael Frodsham (1:17:02) and Kirkcaldy Wizards Allan Skivington (1:22:51), Fiona McIntyre (1:23:04) and Leta Bontron (1:26:19), Claire Jurecki (1:31:14) and Jennifer Hodgson also in action.

Wizard Marion McClung – running on behalf of Tommy's charity – ran a 12-minute PB of 2:17:21 in the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife AC's Laura Muir – paced by Kevin Wallace – ran a marathon PB of 3:25:32 in the Vienna Marathon.

Marion McClung ran a 12-minute PB at London Landmarks Half Marathon

Wizards Ian Simmons and Lara Brown ran the Devilla Forest eight-hour challenge. Simmons did nine laps for 39.3 miles and 30th overall. Brown did seven laps totalling 30.5 miles for 74th.

In the Heriot-Watt-based Round the Grounds 5k trail race, Luke Fleming was second in 17:47.

Fife AC's Ruan Van Rensburg was third in the Acorn Pollok 10k trail race in Glasgow in 35:48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Fife AC’s Marcas MacFarlane was third in 18:04, clubmate Alison Sutherland was first female in 20:54 and Wizard Vikki Laing was third female in 22:51. There were PBs for Fife AC's Christine Wilson (25:51) and Wizard Louise Crawford (25:55), with course PBs achieved by all five Fife runners at Strathclyde Parkrun, Andy Harley (19:36), Calum Reid (20:29), Niamh Gibbons (25:49), Helen Reid (27:24) and Chris Payne (28:11).

Fife AC's Laura Muir at Vienna Marathon

At Perth Parkrun in the North Inch complex, times were: Alan Wise (23:38), Nick Brian (25:21), Lauren Bennett (26:21), Flora Louden (27:11), Stephen Horrocks-Birss (19:18) and Anna Dalglish (19:35).

Fife AC's Nico van Rensburg won in a course PB of 17:22 at St Andrews Parkrun, with clubmate Janet Dickson first female in 20:20.

Stuart Goodfellow (23:09) and Fiona McIntyre (31:37) did Crichton Parkrun in Dumfries.

Mark Gowans ran 30:08 at Skinadin Parkrun on Skye.

Adele Clevely (38:17) did Aviemore Parkrun, with John McIntyre Senior running Drumpellier Parkrun in 29:31.

Ruan Van Rensburg won in 16:46 at Erskine Waterfront Parkrun.